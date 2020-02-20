A Tennessee toddler hasn’t been seen since December but was only reported missing this week

caption Evelyn Mae Boswell. source Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen in December.

She was reported missing to the local sheriff’s office on Feb. 18.

The toddler was last seen in Sullivan County, Tennessee, wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee are asking for the public’s help to find 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the child hadn’t been seen since December, but was only reported missing on Feb. 18.

“The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana,” the sheriff’s office said in an emailed statement to Insider.

The young mom is being vilified on Facebook by users demanding to know where her daughter is.

She hasn’t posted on the platform since September, when she uploaded several pictures of Evelyn, and shared several posts about missing children.

On Sept. 6, Boswell wrote a post about challenges she’s experiencing in her life, and the “unconditional love” she has for Evelyn.

“I’m not the best mom in the world, but I try so hard for this little beauty,” she wrote. “You can say whatever you want about me being a young mom, but I promise you my life is so much better with this angel. My life wasn’t ruined when I had her, she gave me a purpose and a reason to wake up every day and to better myself. There’s no love like the love from your child!”

On Wednesday, Ethan Perry posted on his Facebook.

“I’m currently working with authorities trying to find Evelyn. I can’t say much more than that at the moment,” he wrote. “If anybody knows anything please message me.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the child. Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office, told Insider that a family member who is not Evelyn’s parents reported her missing.

caption Evelyn Mae Boswell. source Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

The toddler, who is 28 pounds, was last seen in Sullivan County, Tennessee, wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Sullivan County is in the northeast corner of the state, near the Virginia border, and has a population of nearly 157,000 residents.

Few details have been released in the case. Insider has reached out to Boswell and Perry for comment.

Those who have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn have been asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND.