Tenshin Nasukawa says he didn’t earn the right to fight Floyd Mayweather and underestimated the unbeaten boxer

- Tenshin Nasukawa admits he did not earn the right to fight Floyd Mayweather at Rizin 14’s New Year’s Eve show in Japan.
- The 20-year-old was blown away in just 139 seconds by Mayweather, who dropped him three times in a one-sided rout.
- Regardless, the Japanese kickboxer has “no regrets” about the event and is still determined to emulate Mayweather and “haul the industry” on his shoulders in the years ahead.
Tenshin Nasukawa has “no regrets” over his first round knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather and said he simply underestimated the unbeaten fighter.
The 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer was thrust into the global spotlight when a press conference in Japan was held to announce and promote a bizarre exhibition bout between Nasukawa and Mayweather.
Mayweather arrived late to the Saitama Arena in Saitama, Japan, delaying the Rizin 14 show by 90 minutes on December 31.
But though he turned up late, he finished the fight early as he punished Nasukawa from the opening bell. Mayweather dropped the younger fighter three times, making Nasukawa’s corner throw in the white towel of surrender after just 139 seconds.
The loss made Nasukawa cry in his own corner but he has since broken his silence by publishing a lengthy post on Instagram where he called the show “an opportunity of a lifetime” even though there were “differences in accomplishments and weight classes.”
He said: “I first got the offer I took it in a flash… At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets.”
Nasukawa added that, while he enjoyed an impressive start to his kickboxing career, he had not done enough in combat sports in general to warrant facing someone like Mayweather, a fighter heralded as the best the sport has seen in the last 25 years.
“I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year.
“Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him.”
Nasukawa then pledged to emulate Mayweather and “become the man to haul the industry” on his shoulders.
Read the post below:
I have worked hard with a big dream in the combat world. Karate, Kickboxing, MMA and Boxing. When I first got the offer I took it in a flash. I thought this was an opportunity of a lifetime, and although there were significant differences in accomplishments and weight classes, I felt that I must not run and take on the challenge. The days since the fight was confirmed have been enjoyable but with concerns, and I spent the time thinking about many things. At the end of the day, I got finished, but I have no regrets. I am disappointed at myself since I thought I could have done better. But I will face the facts and will continue to take on any challenge. I learned that I didn’t work hard enough to earn this opportunity, and I will use this defeat to improve myself and move forward this year. Despite all the things that happened leading up to the fight, I came to realize how truly great Mayweather was. I was the one underestimating him. I promise to make it to that level! It may take some time for me to become the man to haul the industry on my shoulders, but please continue to support me! Everybody who work to make this fight happen, thank you very much. Mr. Mayweather, thank you very much. 僕は格闘界に大きな夢を見て頑張って来ました。空手、キックボクシング、MMAそしてボクシング。 この試合の話が来た時、メイウェザー選手と戦うチャンスはもう絶対巡ってこないから今しかないと思ったし、階級も違う、やって来たことも違うとは思いましたが、僕自身も逃げずにやらなくてはならないと思い試合を受けました。 試合が決まってからこの一戦に向けての日々は、とても楽しかったし、不安だったし色々なことを考えながらの時間でした。 結果は倒されてしまいましたが、後悔はないです。もっと出来ると思った自分が情けないし、悔しかったですが、現実を受け入れて、またチャンスがあれば何事にも逃げずに挑戦したいと思います。 チャンスを活かす為の努力がまだ自分には足りなかったことに気付きましたし、この敗戦を機に自分自身を改善して今年は突き進んでいこうと思います。色々ありましたがメイウェザー選手は本当に凄く強かったです。 舐めていたのは僕自身でした。 僕も必ずそこの域に行きます！ 本当に格闘界を背負って行ける男になるまでは、まだまだ先ですが、これからも応援よろしくお願いします！ この一戦に携わってくれた皆様、ありがとうございました。 戦ってくれたメイウェザー選手、ありがとうございました。 #Cygames #rizin14 #BOXING #teppengym #target #RISE
It is unclear when he will next compete, but Nasukawa fought five kickboxing events in 2018 and will likely be kept busy in the year ahead.