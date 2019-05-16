This startup plants 10 trees for every item it sells — here’s what its clothing is like in real life, beyond the Instagram hype

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

TenTree is a Canadian apparel company that plants 10 trees for every product sold.

Although its sustainable, wear-anywhere, trail-to-town apparel is very well made, it’s still a mission-first company.

Since its inception, TenTree has planted more than 25 million trees worldwide, built up local communities on two continents through tree-planting, and clinched the third most-liked photo on Instagram.

We tried a few of the company’s best-selling pieces. Find our thoughts below, or shop TenTree’s apparel at Backcountry.

For some entrepreneurs, the idea that eventually became the Next Big Thing first germinated as an unstructured desire to do good.

For Bombas, that was supplying the most-asked-for item – socks – to homeless shelters. For a couple of Canadian tree planters looking to reforest the Earth, that meant the clothing brand TenTree.

Founded in 2012 by Stephen and Derrick Emsley, TenTree makes lifestyle apparel that blurs the line between strictly indoor and outdoor gear. Die-hard hikers and city-dwellers can wear TenTree clothes interchangeably. The company also inherently reflects the sustainable, ethical mindset of its shoppers and founders: For every purchase made, the company plants 10 new trees.

Since its inception, TenTree has planted 25 million new trees on earth. By 2030, the company’s goal is 1 billion.

The brand’s clothes, while made from about 95% sustainable materials, mostly consist of comfy, unassuming sweatshirts, shirts, leggings, and other basic apparel sold at a reasonable price (reviews below). TenTree also removed virgin plastic from its offerings, converted all its cotton to organic, shifted all leather to cork, and swapped and rayon fibers for tencel to be more eco-friendly. While all these efforts make for great branding, TenTree shoppers would probably be just as likely to buy a $70 Juniper hoodie because it looks cool and goes with pretty much anything.

But beyond making comfortable, wear-anywhere clothes, TenTree has fostered a large community online built on an easygoing, frictionless love of nature. As of May 2019, the company’s Instagram account has 2.7 million followers, and when it posted a picture of a tiny tree with the promise of planting 500,000 trees for 5 million likes, it became the third most-liked Instagram post of all time – right after Kylie Jenner’s debut photo of her daughter.

In an online marketplace increasingly filled with greenwashing and ornamental give-back missions, TenTree’s uncomplicated transparency is refreshing. For TenTree founder Derrick Emsley, it all comes down to authenticity.

“Authenticity is important to us because it is who we are.” Emsley told Business Insider. “We started a tree-planting company that sells apparel, not the other way around.” And more than immaterial virtue signaling, it’s TenTree’s actions that win over shoppers.

Today, the company is a rare win-win-win. Shoppers love TenTree because its comfortable, wear-anywhere clothes are reasonably priced, look good, and happen to match their values. The Emsleys have effectively scaled their do-good mission into a successful international company.

Communities in Nepal, Madagascar, and Senegal are absorbing the benefits of a customized, sustainable business model. Tree-planting provides good paying jobs where once none existed, and allows communities to thrive off the yields (fruit trees in Senegal and mangrove trees in Madagascar) and rebuild dwindling fish hatcheries.

For Emsley, categorizing the company’s environmental work as follow-through would be to misunderstand the company: “We are true to our mission because our mission is why we exist.”

To see how TenTree’s gear translates in person, we tested a few of its best sellers. Our verdict is that the company has managed to create great gear alongside a great mission. TenTree claims to be built on authenticity, and with B-Corp status, 25 million trees in the ground, and comprehensive planting programs boosting local economies across Asia and Africa, its shoppers are inclined to agree.

We tried a few TenTree pieces in person. Here’s what we thought:

Juniper Pullover Hoodie

Any brand that can manage to plant 10 trees for every product sold gets a thumbs up from me, but my appreciation for TenTree is deeper than its sustainability efforts. The products are actually good. I tried the Juniper Hoodie and I could instantly tell that it was well made. Its blend of 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester was soft and warm.

I felt comfortable wearing it, and maybe, admittedly, even a little self-righteous about owning clothes that have a very low carbon footprint.

Another small touch that I really liked was the use of cork on the hoodie drawstrings. It ties into the brand’s message and image – and it’s a great alternative to virgin plastic or leather, which would usually be found on pull tabs. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Yampa Pullover Crew

When it comes to hoodies and sweatshirts, I tend to buy ones with a relaxed fit. The Yampa Pullover Crew, made from a blend of hemp and cotton, was more fitted than I usually prefer, but it didn’t feel tight or constraining. I immediately noticed the quality of the top and loved that it wasn’t bulky – I layered it under a light jacket.

In addition to the overall feel, I was super appreciative of the kangaroo pocket in the front. I kept my phone in there when I was on the subway and felt that it was pretty secure despite the wide pockets on the side. Though I will always normally choose 100% cotton over a blend, I was thrilled to wear this one knowing that the company prioritizes sustainability efforts while producing a high-quality clothes. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

Twilight Sweatshirt

I’ve been a fan of TenTree’s ethos for a few years now, but this was my first experience with the gear itself – and it impressed me. Even without the sustainable processes, I’d still find myself throwing this cozy sweatshirt on every night when I get home from work.

The 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled polyester mix feels soft and immediately owned-it-for-years broken-in. I love this thing. The only thing I’d note is that it may run slightly larger than average, though my usual size (small) is slightly slouchy and perfect for me.– Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter