The Conservatives will have a Christmas party while their MPs decide whether to get rid of UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Conservative Party MPs are about to vote out, or save, UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

May faces a vote of no confidence in her leadership, to be held at 6 p.m. (GMT) on Wednesday, with a result expected at around 9 p.m. (GMT).

With some irony, and at the same time, her Conservative Party’s annual Christmas party will reportedly be in full swing, likely under a 10-minute walk away from the vote.

May needs 158 votes to survive the coup, and around that number have already publicly declared their support for her.

48 MPs from May’s own party have submitted letters of no confidence in her, meaning they are unhappy with her as the party’s leader, and triggering a vote in London on her leadership.

The vote will run for two hours from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. before the votes are counted.

But while May’s fate is determined – she needs 159 votes to survive – the Conservative Party HQ will go ahead with their annual Christmas party, according to the New Statesman’s deputy editor George Eaton in London.

The Conservative Party Campaign headquarters is located on Matthew Parker Street, London, just a seven-minute walk from the House of Commons inside the Palace of Westminster.

Though the HQ is so close to parliament, it is not known if the party will be held there.

One Twitter user joked that he could bet on 48 people not attending the party, indicating those MPs who had written letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Half of Conservative MPs have publicly declared their intention to support in favour of Theresa May’s leadership tonight. 159 or more would mean victory for the prime minister.