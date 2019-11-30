NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after being stabbed in Pittsburgh

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed Friday night in a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

ESPN reports that Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest, requiring surgery. Multiple sources told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that a woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Pryor, who is from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, is currently a free agent. He most recently signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was released before the season after being placed on injured reserve.

Pryor also played for the Browns, Raiders, Redskins, Jets, and Bills. He was a quarterback until 2015 and won the Big Ten Championship twice in college while playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition after being stabbed in a Pittsburgh apartment complex Friday night. Multiple sources told Pittsburgh’s Action 4 News that a woman is in custody in connection with the stabbing, and ESPN reports that Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder, requiring surgery.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted that a close friend of the Pryor family says he is expected to survive the stabbing, and is out of surgery but is being monitored closely by doctors and family.

Pryor is from Jeannette, Pennsylvania, which is less than an hour outside of Pittsburgh. He is currently a free agent in the NFL, and was last signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was released before the season began after being placed on injured reserve.

In college, Pryor was a quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes and won the Big Ten Championship twice. He played as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders for three seasons. After signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 and being released five weeks later, he switched his position to wide receiver.

Pryor played with the Cleveland Browns and finished the season with 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He also played for the Washington Redskins and last played six games for the New York Jets before he was released by the team.