Terrifying video captures a lightning bolt striking the mast of a sailboat in Boston

A video shows lightning striking the mast of a sailboat named Perseverance in Boston on Saturday.

Boat owner Drew Plominski said he was on deck preparing the boat for a 363-mile race just 15 minutes before lightning hit the mast.

The lightning bolt fried the electronics of the boat, causing Plominski to reluctantly withdraw from the Marblehead to Halifax Ocean Race, which took place a day after the lightning struck the boat.

A video captured the terrifying moment when lightning struck the mast of a sailboat in Boston on Saturday, sending sparks flying with a deafening sound.

Owner Drew Plominski, who named the boat Perseverance, told The Boston Globe that he could hear the lightning strike from his house a couple blocks away.

“It shook the floor,” he said.

No one was on board the boat when lightning struck, but it was a close call.

“It was nuts,” Plominski said. “We were down there 15 minutes before. We were just waiting for rain to die down before we went down there again.”

Wait for it….. This #lightning strike ⚡️ hit a boat at the Columbia Yacht Club in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday! Video Credit: Harry Minucci#MAwx pic.twitter.com/JekpFfZ1o9 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 7, 2019

Plominski was preparing the boat to compete in the Marblehead to Halifax Ocean Race, a 363-mile course to Nova Scotia that was taking place just the next day, The Globe reported. While Perseverance is still afloat, the lightning strike fried the electronics in the boat, causing him to withdraw from the race, Plominski told The Globe.

“I’d been preparing for it over a year,” he said, adding to The Globe that he was glad nobody was hurt.