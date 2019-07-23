Fans of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ give Terry Crews yogurt all the time — but he won’t eat any of it

caption “Terry loves yogurt!” source Universal Television / Getty

Fans of NBC’s ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘ give Terry Crews yogurt all the time – but he doesn’t eat any of it.

Crews’ character on the hit sitcom, Sgt. Terry Jeffords, loves yogurt. Coincidentally, so does Crews.

The actor said he has received “all kinds of yogurt,” including Greek and variations with “fruit on the bottom,” but he doesn’t eat any of it due to safety concerns.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Fans of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ give Terry Crews yogurt all the time – it’s his character’s favorite food, after all. But he doesn’t eat any of it.

NYPD Sgt. Terry Jeffords, Crews’ character on the hit sitcom, has a passionate love for yogurt, so it makes sense that devoted fans of the NBC show love to gift him with various versions of the dairy product.

“I’ve gotten goat yogurt, different brands of yogurt.” Crews told Page Six at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. “People are like, ‘This is my favorite, this is Greek, it’s full-fat, it’s fruit on the bottom.’ It’s all kinds of yogurt.”

caption Terry Crews at Comic Con. source Araya Diaz / Getty

Although Crews is also a huge fan of yogurt, he cited safety reasons for not digging into his fans’ gifts.

“I don’t eat the ones they give me, no, but I do love yogurt,” Crews told the site. “You gotta be careful about random fan yogurt because you can make yogurt out of a lot of things!”

The actor has taken to social media a number of times to promote his love for yogurt through the years.

I LOVE YOGURT https://t.co/gdqd0gGtVv — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 22, 2018

Last summer, when Crews heard about an unfortunate yogurt disaster in Toronto, Canada, he was quick to offer his condolences.

Thoughts and prayers to Toronto today ???? https://t.co/uQVvCn5xG7 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 22, 2018

Read more: We tried 4 common Greek yogurt brands and figured out which one you should buy

Crews has even been promoting his own brand of protein yogurt on social media, called “Berry Crews.”

Twitter users were eager to know more about Crews’ personal yogurt preferences.