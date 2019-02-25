Terry Crews wore a harness that looked like it was made out of crocodile skin to the Oscars

caption Crews’ harness is from his own line Amen and Amen. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Actor and activist Terry Crews showed up to the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet in a black harness of his own design.

Crews joined a growing list of celebrities to try out the halter trend.

The revival of the bib as a fashion trend can be largely attributed to Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh.

When asked why he chose not to “play it safe,” Crews replied, “I go big or I go home.”

Terry Crews arrived at the 2019 Academy Awards dressed in a tuxedo, a pair of oversized browline sunglasses, and a what appeared to be a black crocodile-skin harness – effectively joining a growing list of celebrities to rock the accessory in recent months.

Previously donned by Adam Rippon, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick Boseman, the harness as a red carpet look can largely be attributed to Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

caption Adam Rippon, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick Boseman. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/ Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/ Rich Fury/WireImage

Abloh told Vogue earlier this month that harnesses were the “keystone” of his vision for Louis Vuitton and that “It was the actual very first thing I designed.”

“I wore it to the Met Gala,” Abloh explained. “It doesn’t have the comfort or the security of a jacket, but it’s somehow empowering.”

caption Virgil Abloh in a harness. source Edward Berthelot/GC Images

While Abloh may have revived the trend, Crews elaborated on it. The harness he wore to the Oscars was from his own label and appeared to be made of a crocodile-skin pattern, though it wasn’t clear if it was made of the skin itself.

“This is my label. Amen and Amen,” he told Fox News. “Crocodile, the whole thing. I did, we did it ourselves, everything from top to bottom. My own label Amen and Amen and we are going all out.”

The accessory has generally been warmly received as a fashion-forward way of challenging male gender norms on the red carpet. When Crews was asked why he chose not to “play it safe” on the Academy Awards red carpet, he explained that it simply wouldn’t be on brand for him.

caption Terry Crews. source Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

“This is my life, that’s who I am. I take risks, Let’s go! I don’t want to wait, let’s go, I go big or I go home. All in,” said Crews. “This is the Oscars, baby!”