Terry Crews wants people to stop telling jokes about male sexual assault

source TBS

Samantha Bee teamed up with Terry Crews on “Full Frontal” on Wednesday for a PSA on how jokes about male sexual assault aren’t funny.

“Stop telling those f—ing jokes,” Crews said.

Crews alleged last year that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive.

Bee kicked off the segment with clips of male comedians, including Bill Maher and Steve Martin, making jokes about prison rape.

“Rape is funny when it happens in jail to people we don’t like?” Bee said squeamishly. “We all act like abuse is a big joke when it happens to men.”

“We talk about ‘Me Too’ like it’s only a women’s movement, but many of the predators in the ‘Me Too’ era preyed on men,” she later said. “There are plenty of other slime balls out there that when we laugh at their victims we make it easier for them to keep Kevin Spacey-ing all over the place.”

Then Bee introduced a message from “actually hilarious” Terry Crews.

“Maybe this happened to you: You’re telling a joke that’s real edgy,” Crews began. “Maybe it’s about prison rape. Maybe it’s about boys getting molested. Either way, it’s not getting the laugh you want. I’m here to tell you how to solve that problem: Stop telling those f—ing jokes.”

Crews and Bee then listed jokes that are funnier than rape jokes, such as “spit takes.” They each spit water on each other when they both say that they are pregnant.

Crews alleged last year that he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive, and testified last month to the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

