Terry Crews takes us through the emotional roller coaster of his show ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ being canceled and then miraculously picked up

caption Terry Crews in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” source Fox

The canceling by Fox of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” put the internet into meltdown mode.

The show was eventually picked up by NBC for its sixth season.

Series regular Terry Crews recalls the shock of getting the news that the show was canceled and how he learned NBC picked it up.

It’s been quite a ride the last week for Terry Crews.

While gearing up to promote his role in the highly anticipated “Deadpool 2,” Crews got the shocking news that the popular TV show he’d been a regular on for five seasons, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” had been canceled by Fox.

The internet went into a complete meltdown over the news. From the super fans to celebrities like Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Seth Meyers, and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, it seemed everyone was appalled that Fox would put the brakes on the show.

And Crews admitted everyone involved in the show was shocked as well.

“We had no clue we were going to be canceled,” Crews told Business Insider on Wednesday. “All expectations were that we were coming back for a sixth season just because we were doing so well. It was the shock of the century.”

caption “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” source FOX

Crews said he got the news last Thursday, moments before he was about to go on stage to shoot an episode of the Michael Strahan-hosted “The 100,000 Pyramid” game show.

“Five minutes before I’m about to go on, I get an email from [‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ creator Dan Goor],” Crews said. “And I’m like, ‘We’re canceled?’ It was surreal. I was like in a Spike Lee floating in the air shot. The world was over. But I did my job, I went and did the show. But it was like hearing that your favorite uncle is dead. There were tears, I’m not going to lie to you.”

The outrage on social media led to reports of streaming services like Hulu perhaps taking the show over. But Crews went to bed Thursday having to come to terms with the fact that the show was really done.

But then his phone started blowing up at 3 a.m. News had hit that NBC picked up the show for its sixth season.

“It was the middle of the night, I woke up to my phone glowing and I’m wondering what is going on,” Crews said. “I got all these texts with everyone saying, ‘We’re picked up!’ I jumped out of bed. I felt like I was one of Madonna’s kids. ‘I get to live in the mansion now, she picked me!'”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will be a part of NBC’s mid-season lineup, according to NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt.