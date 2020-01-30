Tesla spikes 9% after a 2nd straight blockbuster earnings report

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla shares spiked as much as 9% on Thursday after the automaker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates.

The company also accelerated its rollout for the Model Y crossover, announcing deliveries will start by the end of March.

The earnings win extended Tesla’s rally through the new year. The stock is already up about 52% after hitting numerous record highs in 2020.

Tesla stock soared as much as 9% on Thursday after the automaker trounced Wall Street’s expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.

The company topped analyst estimates for both quarterly profit and revenue, and posted a second-consecutive quarter of profitability. Tesla expects 2020 deliveries to “comfortably exceed” 500,000, quashing analysts’ once-prevalent supply fears. The estimate marks a 36% delivery increase from the 367,500 total in 2019.

Tesla again announced it was ahead of schedule in rolling out its Model Y crossover, revealing a “production ramp” began in January and deliveries will begin by the end of March.

Here are the key numbers:

Revenue: $7.4 billion, versus the $7.1 billion estimate

Earnings-per-share: $2.14, versus the $1.74 estimate

Gross margin: 18.8%, versus the 18.3% estimate

“In 2019, we managed to generate more than $1 billion of free cash flow while building a factory in Shanghai in record time and while building parts of Model Y production,” CEO Elon Musk said in a call with analysts. “For us to have this level of free cash flow while making massive investments in capacity while developing new products, while improving the core engineering, is a testament to the, I think, incredible performance of the Tesla team.”

Tesla shares have nearly tripled from prices seen as recently as October, and are up about 52% year-to-date. The company’s last earnings report posted a surprising return to profitability and a positive update for Tesla’s production of vehicles in China. Tesla stock jumped as much as 17% following the third-quarter report.

The rosy fourth-quarter figures prompted a spate of analyst upgrades. The company’s continued profitability and “healthy cash flow” made for a “potentially game-changing” report, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote. The Tesla bull maintained a “neutral” rating for the stock but lifted his price target to $710 per share from $550.

The automaker should easily surpass 500,000 deliveries in the new year, and ramping up production in China could drive the stock to $1,000 in the long term, Ives added.

Tesla closed at $580.99 per share Wednesday.

The company has nine “buy” ratings, 10 “hold” ratings, and 18 “sell” ratings, with a consensus estimate of $431.56, according to Bloomberg data.

