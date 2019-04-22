Tesla unveils the ‘best chip in the world’ for self-driving cars at its autonomy day event

source Tesla via YouTube

Tesla kicked off its autonomy day on Monday morning at its Palo Alto headquarters.

Executives including CEO Elon Musk are expected to address investors at the event.

Wall Street expects the company to give more information on its Autopilot self-driving technology.

Some experts have warned that Musk’s previous comments about Tesla’s self-driving software could be unsafe and even unethical.

Tesla‘s “autonomy day” kicked off on Monday morning at the electric vehicle maker’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, where executives including CEO Elon Musk are expected to give investors more details about the company’s self-driving technology, known as Autopilot.

“Tesla is making significant progress in the development of its autonomous driving software and hardware, including our FSD computer, which is currently in production and which will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates,” the company said when it announced the event.

Attendees were given red, Tesla-branded badges with sequential numbers, assumably for test rides of the full self-driving functionality.

Musk took at the stage at approximately 11:43 am alongside VP of Autopilot engineering Pete Bannon, as more than 40,000 people watched remotely via the company’s live YouTube stream.

Bannon explained how Tesla designed a new chip for its autopilot software, noting that the company was able to leverage expertise from multiple teams across the business.

“I really love it when a solution is boiled down to its base elements,” Bannon said of the chip architecture. “You have video, computing and power. It’s straight forward and simple.”

At the core of all of this is safety, Musk interrupted to add.

“Any part of this could fail and the car will keep driving,” Musk said. “The probability of this computer failing is substantially lower than someone losing consciousness.”

The computer is able to authenticate that any code it runs has been authenticated by Tesla as genuine, Bannon said.

Neural network actuators on Tesla’s new chip can process 2100 frames per second of incoming imagery from a cars eight constantly running cameras, Bannon said. That’s the equivalent of 2.5 billion pixels per second.

“This is far more detailed than most people would appreciate,” Musk said after Bannon finished his presentation. “At first it seems improbable. How could it be that Tesla, who has never designed a chip before, would design the best chip in the world, but that is objectively what has occurred.”

Musk also noted that all Tesla vehicles produced right now have the chip already in place.

The company also once again distanced itself from the LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) radar technology that the rest of the industry is using to power self-driving cars.

“Lidar is a fools errand,” Musk said. “Anyone relying on lidar is doomed. Expensive sensors that are unnecessary. It’s like having a whole bunch of expensive appendices. Like one appendix is bad well how about a whole bunch of them? That’s ridiculous. You’ll see.”

Artificial intelligence

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla’s senior director of artificial intelligence, took the stage at approximately 12:23 pm.

“Pete told you all about the chip we’ve designed that run the neural networks in the car, my team is responsible for the training of these neural networks, and that includes all of the data collection from the fleet, neural network training, and then some of the deployment onto that chip,” he said.

It’s up to Tesla’s AI software to monitor all of the incoming flood of data from the cars and then make driving decisions based on those inputs. This can be everything from lane lines, to road signs, stop lights, pedestrians, and more. It’s basically the same function the human brain does every day, in turning light signals into known objects with tons of pattern recognition.

In order to train a neural network, the computer requires thousands of examples to be fed into its system, Karpathy explained.

Wall Street wary of any new announcements

Wall Street analyst have warned that there are more pressing issues Tesla investors should be worrying about ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

“While we firmly believe in the long term vision for Tesla and expect self driving autonomous technology will be a linchpin of the company’s success,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said in a note to clients Monday.

“The Street needs to have a better grasp on the near term demand trajectory in the US for 2Q, delivery logistics for Model 3 in Europe/ China which had been a key culprit for the 1Q debacle, and better understanding of the tenuous balance sheet situation for Musk & Co. going forward for the stock to stabilize.”

Read more: Tesla is unveiling its vision for robo-taxis in a special event, but Wall Street is more worried about a potentially disastrous earnings report

Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst at Evercore, said he was waiting for specifics before assigning any value to Tesla’s self-driving suite.

“We’re certain the market is going to get a lot of promises at the investor day tonight, but we’d like to see more proof before assigning a significant value,” he said in a note to clients downgrading shares of Tesla from “in-line” to “underperforming.”

“The market is assigning very little value to autonomous assets within public OEM’s (even when they have direct valuations like GM/Cruise) and the market is not going to give Tesla credit for Musk’s promises without very near term KPI’s.”

Musk’s previous comments about Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have drawn criticism from some industry experts, who say the billionaire has overhyped certain technologies in a way that could even be unethical.