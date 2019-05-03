A Tesla bear cut its price target for the company by 6%, saying Elon Musk’s upcoming capital raise is too small

- source
Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at Cowen, cut his price target for Tesla from $160 to $150 in a note sent to investors on Friday.
Osborne said he believed Tesla’s upcoming capital raise was “badly needed” but too small to cover future costs.
“We update our model to reflect the up to $2.7bn capital raise, which was badly needed but do not see this as sufficient to fund capex, pay off debt, and offset the cash burn that is playing out with lower than planned volume and margins on the Model 3,” Osborne said.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has signaled that he may buy up to 102,880 shares worth $25 million, up from a maximum of 41,896 shares worth $10 million.
The company’s shares rose 1.2% in premarket trading on Friday and were trading at $246.95 at the market open.
Musk said last year that he didn’t want to raise capital and that Tesla could become financially self-sufficient even as some analysts argued that a new round of fundraising would strengthen the company’s balance sheet and ease investor concerns. Musk indicated a willingness to raise new capital, however, following a $700 million loss in its first fiscal quarter of this year that left the company with $2.2 billion in cash.
“At this point, I do think there is some merit to raising capital,” he said during Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call. “This is probably about the right timing.”
