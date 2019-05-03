A Tesla bear cut its price target for the company by 6%, saying Elon Musk’s upcoming capital raise is too small

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Kyle Grillot/Reuters

Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at Cowen, cut his price target for Tesla from $160 to $150 in a note to investors on Friday.

Osborne said he believed Tesla‘s upcoming capital raise was “badly needed” but too small to cover future costs.

“We update our model to reflect the up to $2.7bn capital raise, which was badly needed but do not see this as sufficient to fund capex, pay off debt, and offset the cash burn that is playing out with lower than planned volume and margins on the Model 3,” Osborne said.

