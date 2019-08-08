The 20 cars nobody wants to steal in the US

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The BMW 3 Series is the least likely car to get stolen in the United States, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute.

The list also includes two Teslas and five Subarus.

Car thieves don’t like to steal Subarus and BMW 3 Series, according to a recent study published by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Five Subarus make the list researched by the Highway Loss Data Institute, although the least-stolen car in the United States is the BMW 3 Series.

The institute gauged the “relative claim frequency” of theft for 2016 to 2018 car models to compile this list of the 20 least stolen cars in the United States.

20. Cadillac XT5

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $40,595.

19. Mazda MX-5 Miata

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $25,295.

18. Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey has been called the “greatest minivan ever made.”

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $29,990.

17. Lexus RX 450h 4×4

The 2018 model had an MSRP of $45,895.

16. Subaru Crosstrek with EyeSight

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $22,710.

15. Chevrolet Traverse

The MSRP for the 2018 model was of $29,930.

14. Subaru Crosstrek

The Crosstrek model without Eyesight was stolen more than the model with the Driver Assist Technology.

The MSRP for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited, which comes with Eyesight, is $27,195.

13. BMW X5

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $57,200.

12. Subaru Outback with EyeSight

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $25,895.

11. BMW 3 Series four-door 4×4

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $35,895.

10. Volkswagen New Beetle

Volkswagen will no longer be producing the iconic Beetle as of this year.

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $20,220, making it the least expensive car on the list.

9. GMC Acadia 4WD

The MSRP for the 2019 4WD model was $35,995.

8. Subaru Forester with EyeSight

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $22,795.

7. GMC Acadia

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $30,015.

6. Subaru Legacy with EyeSight

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $23,055.

5. Buick Encore 4×4

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $23,200.

4. Chevrolet Equinox 4×4

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $24,525.

3. Tesla Model X 4×4

The Model X had an MSRP of $84,000 in 2018, making it the most expensive car on the list. Tesla doesn’t release cars by model years.

2. Tesla Model S four-wheel-drive

The Model S had an MSRP of $75,000 in 2018. Tesla doesn’t release cars by model years.

1. BMW 3 Series four-door

One claim of theft was registered for the BMW 3 Series in 104,901 insured vehicle years.

The MSRP for the 2018 model was $35,895.