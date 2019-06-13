Elon Musk just revealed more video games coming to Tesla cars — here’s the full list so far

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk source YouTube

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a big fan of video games, as he’s repeatedly discussed.

Tesla’s cars have Easter Egg homages to games, and you can already play a few classic Atari games directly on the car’s main screen. A newer game, “Cuphead,” is headed to Tesla’s in the future.

Musk, alongside Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, announced yet another game on Thursday as officially coming to Tesla cars: “Fallout Shelter.”

Forget about Nintendo and PlayStation – the hottest new video game console is a Tesla.

Elon Musk’s proclivity for the nerdier things in life is notorious, and video games are no exception. When he’s not busy building and launching rockets with SpaceX, or creating industry-disrupting car companies, Musk is apparently brokering deals to put video games into Teslas.

Musk took to a stage in Los Angeles on Thursday, alongside celebrated video game designer Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios, to announce a new game for Tesla cars: “Fallout Shelter.”

That brings the total list of games in Tesla cars (starting price: $36,000) up to at least nine, ranging from old Atari classics to newer titles with more modern graphics. The games use the steering wheel as a controller, so these are designed for the person in the driver’s seat. But don’t be alarmed, the car needs to be in Park for the games to work.

Here’s the full list of games now available in a Tesla car:

9. “Super Breakout”

source Tesla

8. “Cuphead”

source Tesla

7. “Centipede”

source Tesla

6. “Missile Command”

source Tesla

5. “Lunar Lander”

source Tesla

4. “Beach Buggy Racing 2”

source Tesla

3. “Fallout Shelter”

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

2. “Asteroids”

source Tesla

1. “Tempest”

source Tesla

Check out a clip of the Atari stuff right here:

And check out both “Cuphead” and “Beach Buggy Racing 2” right here: