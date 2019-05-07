Tesla cars can now figure out which parts need to be replaced and order new ones

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Tesla vehicles can determine which parts need to replaced and order new ones, the electric-car maker tweeted on Monday.

“Our cars can keep tabs on certain components to let you know if they need replacing and order parts ahead of your next service visit,” the company said.

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk said improving its service operation in North America was his “number one” priority for the first quarter.

Vehicle service has been a point of emphasis for Tesla this year. During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in January, CEO Elon Musk said improving its service operation in North America was his “number one” priority for the first quarter. The company’s plans include allowing customers to make service appointments through an app, picking up and dropping off customer vehicles before and after service appointments, stocking replacement parts at service centers, and doing some body repairs at its service centers, Musk said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on which initiatives the company has since implemented.

After the introduction of the Model 3 sedan in 2017, some customers reported difficulties communicating with Tesla’s service centers and long wait times for repairs. (In February, Consumer Reports retracted its recommendation of the Model 3 due to quality issues, though the vehicle topped the publication’s 2019 owner satisfaction ranking for cars.)

Tesla has 97 service centers in the United States, according to its website. The company also has mobile technicians who can drive to customers’ homes or workplaces to perform minor repairs.

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.