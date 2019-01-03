Tesla is reportedly close to getting approval to sell the Model 3 in Europe

caption Tesla’s Model 3 source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Tesla is close to receiving approval to sell its Model 3 sedan in Europe, Bloomberg reports.

The automaker is reportedly on track to begin delivering the Model 3 to European customers in February.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The automaker has reportedly received approval for safety, noise, environmental, and production requirements through the Dutch regulator RDW. The agency will likely approve the Model 3 soon, Bloomberg reports. If an automaker receives approval to sell a vehicle from one European Union nation, it is able to sell that vehicle throughout the EU.

The RDW did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, though the agency told Bloomberg it does not comment on its approval process.

The European and Chinese markets are expected to be important sources of growth for Model 3 sales. During Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call in October, the automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, cited the prospect of European and Chinese deliveries as a reason why he did not anticipate the gradual expiration of a federal tax credit for electric vehicles to have a significant impact on Model 3 sales. Musk said at the time that he expected Tesla to produce a “significant” number of Model 3s for European customers in January.

Musk has said that he expects Model 3 deliveries to China to begin in March or April.

Tesla cut the price of each of its vehicles by $2,000 after a $7,500 federal tax credit for US customers was reduced to $3,750 on January 1. The credit will be cut to $1,875 in July and expire in 2020. The reduction was set in motion when Tesla sold its 200,000th vehicle in 2018.

