All the coolest features of every Tesla vehicle ever made or unveiled, ranked

The Tesla Model 3.

Tesla’s vehicles are and always have been crammed with great ideas.

These range from touchscreen interfaces to innovative battery designs to staggering acceleration.

I’ve driven or experienced every vehicle Tesla has ever sold or intends to sell in the future.

Here are all my favorite features, ranked.

In about two decades, Tesla has done what everyone in the auto industry thought was impossible: create an all-electric brand that could sell hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

Tesla could have done that in a boring or modest way, developing the equivalent of an electric VW Beetle.

Instead, Tesla made fantastically compelling cars that are fast, look amazing, and are packed with features.

Here’s a rundown of all my favorites, ranked from bottom to top:

Tesla Model 3.

“Easter eggs” — frivolous little extras that Tesla throws in whenever it does software updates. Owners enjoy finding them.

The Tesla app.

The Model X’s falcon-wing doors. Dramatic, slightly impractical, and a nightmare to manufacture. But Tesla has the only SUV on the road with such an exotic feature.

Tesla Model X.

Bioweapon Defense Mode uses a powerful filtration system to render the interior air quality of the Model X or Model S “hospital grade,” according to Tesla.

Tesla Model X.

The Model X’s 5,000-pound towing capacity. Nobody ever talks about it, but the Model X can tow a goodly amount for an electric SUV. It’s very competitive with gas-powered SUVs that tout their capabilities.

Tesla Model X.

The large, central portrait touchscreen on the Model S and Model X. This mega-tablet interface was a revelation when Tesla first introduced it on the Model S in 2012, but it’s now emulated throughout the auto industry. It’s actually canted slightly toward the driver.

The Tesla Model S/X center touchscreen.

Aero Wheels on the Model 3. The proprietary design is standard on the vehicle, enhancing airflow, reducing drag, and improving range.

Tesla Model 3.

Ludicrous Mode. The acceleration feature — which followed Insane Mode, first rolled for the all-wheel-drive Model S — enables Teslas to cover the 0-60 mph sprint at supercar-like velocities.

The Ludicrous Mode interface.

Frunks! All Teslas currently on sale have front trunks, expanding their cargo capacities. Having no gas engine helps to free up space.

Tesla Model 3.

Trunks! Teslas are commendable cargo haulers because they’re effectively boxes on top of battery packs, creating ample space for luggage, groceries, of gear.

Tesla Model 3.

Quiet. In operation, Teslas are notably quiet and smooth, thanks to the optimization of airflow, solid build quality, and mostly silent electric motors.

Sitting inside the Tesla Model S.

The Tesla smartphone app. I’ve actually tested a number of these from assorted manufacturers, but Tesla’s is the only one that’s truly useful. For the Model 3, it replaces the traditional key fob.

The Tesla mobile app.

The glass roof of the Model 3. It creates a stunning silhouette and floods the cabin with natural light.

Tesla Model 3.

The space-age operators’ platform in the cab of the Tesla Semi. This space — clearly anticipating a time when semi-trucks drive themselves — is the most futuristic thing Tesla has ever designed.

The interior of a Tesla Semi.

Roadsters in space. CEO Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster was launched atop the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in 2017, as a test payload. Piloted by “Starman,” it set a new standard for automotive marketing.

Elon Musk's original Tesla Roadster, in space.

Tesla’s in-house audio system. Most luxury brands partner with a big-name audio company for premium sound systems, but Tesla developed its own — and it sounds absolutely fantastic.

The center touchscreen inside the Tesla Model 3.

Charge monitoring and mapping. Charging is among the most important things Tesla has to think about, so the company has made it a priority to track it in the vehicle and via the app, as well as to plot road-trip courses that use GPS navigation to permit island-hopping from charging location to charging location.

Navigate on Autopilot combines Tesla’s GPS mapping system with Autopilot’s ability to execute lane changes and freeway on- and off-ramping maneuvers.

The new Roadster’s staggering performance specs. The all-new machine has a claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, making it the fastest production vehicle in the world.

The new Tesla Roadster.

The Model 3’s consolidated vehicle-management system and central landscape touchscreen. Almost every aspect of the Model 3 is controlled here, and the traditional instrument cluster has been moved to the left side of the screen, and streamlined.

The Tesla Model 3's central touchscreen.

The radical design of the Cybertruck. In late 2019, Tesla had fallen into a design rut. The otherworldly, stainless-steel Cybertruck changed all that. Controversial to be sure, but also thrilling.

Tesla Cybertruck.

Manufacturing simplicity. Electric cars are less complicated to build than gas-powered ones. Tesla has designed its factory in China to optimize this aspect of production, which could support and enviable profit margin for Tesla in the 20-30% range.

Tesla's assembly plant in Shanghai.

The white interior. It’s an extra, but a very popular one. I was initially skeptical, but I’m now a fan. After all, it survived a 700-plus-mile family road trip!

Tesla Model S.

Over-the-air software updates. Just like smartphones, Teslas can be routinely upgraded while sitting in owners’ driveways. This means that an older Tesla can acquire new features quite literally overnight.

The Supercharger network. Access to DC fast-charging used to be a lifetime perk for Tesla owners, but Tesla has begun to bill for the service. Still, it enables longer road trips and is completely integrated with each Tesla vehicle’s systems.

A Tesla Supercharger station.

Tesla’s design philosophy. Head designer Franz von Holzhausen and Elon Musk argue that it doesn’t cost anymore to make Teslas beautiful. But von Holzhausen has also exercised tasteful restraint, ensuring that Tesla’s vehicles have a long market life.

Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen.

Performance! Tesla vehicles have always combined electric virtuosity with industry-leading performance. Owners can usually expect to be driving one of the fastest cars on the road.

Battery design. Tesla has taken a complicated, multi-cell concept — thousands are wired together in packs — and perfected it, yielding impressive range and performance. The company also manufactures its own packs, in partnership with Panasonic.

The Model 3’s minimalist driving experience. With the clean dashboard, you can focus on the road ahead. It’s a blissful thing and my top Tesla feature.

The Tesla Model 3 interior.

The bottom line is that while plenty of other automakers put cool features in their cars, Teslas are crammed with ideas, ideas, and more ideas.