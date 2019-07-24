JB Straubel, Tesla’s longest-tenured executive, is stepping down

caption Tesla CTO JB Straubel. source Reuters/James Glover

JB Straubel, Tesla’s chief technology officer, will step down from his position to become a senior advisor, CEO Elon Musk announced on Wednesday during the electric-car maker’s second-quarter earnings call.

“I’d like to thank JB for his fundamental role in creating and building Tesla,” Musk said.

Drew Baglino, who is Tesla’s vice president of technology, according to his LinkedIn profile, will replace Straubel. During the call, Baglino said he has “big, big shoes to fill.”

Straubel joined Tesla in 2004, one year after the company was founded, according to his LinkedIn profile. During the earnings call, Straubel emphasized that he will remain involved with the company.

“I’m not disappearing,” he said. “I’m excited to stay involved in some of our core technologies and follow that and help where I can, just in less of an operational – obviously not an executive-type role.”

Tesla reported a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter, losing $1.12 per share (versus an expected loss of $0.31 per share) on revenue of $6.35 billion (versus an expected $6.45 billion). The losses came as the company set a record for the number of vehicles delivered in one quarter.

