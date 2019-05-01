Tesla cut the price of the Model 3 in Canada so buyers can get a government tax credit

- source
- Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
- Tesla Model 3’s are now eligible for a Canadian government tax credit.
- The company lowered prices in order for the cars to be eligible.
- The cheapest Model 3 in Canada now runs just over $55,000 inclusive of fees.
Tesla has lowered the price of its Model 3 sedan for Canadian customers in order for the vehicle to be eligible for a government tax credit in the country.
When the incentive program was first announced earlier in April, all Tesla models were above the minimum $55,000 CAD maximum price and therefore could not qualify. That changed Wednesday, when Tesla dropped the price in Canada to $53,700 CAD (plus a $1,300 CAD destination and documentation fee.)
Both the standard range and standard range plus cars are now listed on the government’s eligible vehicles page.
- source
- Transport Canda
In 2018, Tesla surpassed the limit of vehicles sold for the US government’s similar tax credit. Once the automaker passed 200,000 cars sold, the incentive was halved to $3,750 in January.
More Tesla news:
- The family of an Apple engineer is suing Tesla over a deadly autopilot crash
- One SEC commissioner has some thoughts about Elon Musk’s deal with federal regulators over his Twitter use
- There were some awkward surprises in Tesla’s latest financial filings
- Elon Musk says Tesla’s cars will defy the laws of the auto market and become more valuable over time. Experts say he’s probably wrong.