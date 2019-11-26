Tesla’s Cybertruck has been called ‘ugly as sin.’ Here are 12 other cars that are considered the ugliest ever produced.

source Lamborghini

Tesla’s Cybertruck was unveiled last Thursday to many scathing reviews on social media.

Publications also took part in shaming the truck, including Forbes, which called the Cybertruck as “ugly as a sin” in a review of the reveal that compared the vehicle to the Pontiac Aztek.

The Aztek has repeatedly been ranked as one of the ugliest cars ever built.

Here are 11 other hideous cars that have graced American roads.

Luckily for Tesla, peculiar-looking car designs don’t necessarily entail poor sales. The Cybertruck received more than 200,000 pre-orders following the unveiling of the vehicle, and AMC’s 1970s Gremlin, which was once called one of the most “most badly proportioned [cars] ever built” was one of the automaker’s best-selling cars, according to Automotive News.

The same sale outcomes can’t be said for Ford’s Edsel though. The Ford, which was called “one of those ugly ducklings that never had a swan phase” by The New York Times, caused the automaker to lose $350 million.

Keep scrolling to see what has been called some of the ugliest cars ever created, including the Cybertruck:

Pontiac Aztek

The Aztek was the car of choice for Walter White in “Breaking Bad”, but Car and Driver claimed the Aztek was “not cool.”

“It was and shall remain an irredeemable s— heap,” the review of the car continued. “It was the antithesis of cool from the start.”

The Globe and Mail also had choice thoughts on the Aztek.

“If you set out to build a car that violated every principle of aesthetics, you would find it hard to beat the Aztek: slab-sided, hunchbacked and perched on roller-skate-sized wheels, the Aztec looks like the spawn of an unholy union between a Transformers toy and a Dustbuster vacuum,” the Canadian publication wrote.

The car was first released in 2001, but production halted five years later, according to Car Throttle.

Nissan Cube

The Cybertruck wasn’t the only vehicle that was labeled unholy. The Globe and Mail claimed the car had “multiple stylistic sins” with windows that looked like they were pulled from a “Tolkien movie set or a bad Salvador Dali painting.”

Meanwhile, the LA Times called it an “air-hating box of ugly.”

“With high style and an even higher coefficient of drag, the Cube seems to have what it takes to captivate the living-in-the-parents’-basement set,” the LA Times review continued.

1990 Pontiac Trans Sport

“Despite outward appearances, the ‘space vehicle of the 90s’ wasn’t something from another planet or an oversized household cleaning appliance, it was just a really hideous minivan,” Jalopnik said about the 1990 Pontiac Trans Sport.

The car was first created to be a competitor to the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager, according to Auto Evolution. However, the minivan generated less than 30,000 sales annually, according to How Stuff Works.

AMC Pacer

“Like avocado-colored appliances, the Pacer is an enduring symbol of 1970s bad taste,” The Globe and Mail wrote. It also compared the Pacer to a “rolling fishbowl.”

The Pacer – which Jalopnik crowned one of the ugliest cars ever made – was first released in 1975 to press reviews that called it “futuristic” and “bold,” according to CBS News. However, production of the “world’s first wide-body compact” ceased in 1979, according to Axle Addict.

AMC Gremlin

“The Gremlin’s front end evokes a dog of questionable health and breeding,” The Globe and Daily Mail wrote in a scathing review of the AMC vehicle. “The Gremlin’s rear end was even worse, ending with an abrupt, strangely calculated angle that made the car look as though AMC had simply given up.”

Despite its appearance, the oddly-named car was a success when it was first introduced in 1970, become one of the automaker’s best selling cars, according to Automotive News.

Ford Edsel

The New York Times called the Edsel “one of those ugly ducklings that never had a swan phase.”

The car, which was released in 1957, caused the automaker to lose $350 million due to lackluster sales and cars that were delivered with issues such as oil leaks and trunks that wouldn’t open.

Toyota Prius

Prior to the Prius’s facelift this year, Top Speed called the car “a double-chinned angry guppy that wants to eat your face” and the “strangest-looking car on the market.”

“…the fourth-generation Prius has an aesthetic that could make children cry,” Senior Consumer Affairs Editor Kelsey Mays wrote on cars.com.

Chrysler PT Cruiser

The PT Cruiser halted production in 2010 much to the delight of critics, including Jalopnik, which wrote that it was “a tough car to love.”

“The PT was a shrunken minivan, a bloated Neon, a car for families who needed something basic and leaned a little too hard on nostalgia,” Jalopnik continued in its eulogy to the car. “After watching all the injustices over the years, we’re kind of glad that it’s been put to bed.”

Ford Taurus

Road and Track called the 1996 Ford Taurus the “saddest car ever made” because of its “basking-shark silhouette.”

The Taurus didn’t do well in the market. Almost 51% of its sales were to fleets, which usually entails a discounted price, according to Investopedia.

2014 Lamborghini Veneno

Edmunds placed the $4.5 million car at the top of its list of the “100 Ugliest Cars of All Time.”

“Every supercar cliché and every bad idea Lamborghini ever had, stuffed into one overpriced showcar,” automotive information website Edmunds wrote on the list. “It’s the worst thing out of Italy since fascism.”

Luckily, only three examples of the Veneno were produced.

The Roadster example of the car recently fetched $8.4 million at a Bonhams auction in Switzerland in September, making it the most expensive Lamborghini ever auctioned off, according to Bonhams.

Nissan Juke

The Nissan Juke has taken multiple hits from critics. The Guardian called it “short-muzzled, frog-eyed and magnificently ugly,” while Edmunds described it as “proudly peculiar and un-pretty.” Car Throttle also took a shot at the car, claiming it looked like a “bulbous crossover” and a “fussy mess.”

However, the automaker defended its Juke.

“Great design often is polarizing,” Nissan spokesman Travis Parman told USA Today. “Juke is a fun car that allows for more assertive expression – which is exactly what many buyers want.”

Chevrolet Caprice

The Washington Post described the 1991 Chevy Caprice as a “whale-like hump” and a “beast.”

The whale analogy seemed to be a reoccurring theme for the car. Fortune called it a “beached-whale” and “Dustbuster minivan” that was disliked by customers.

“Everybody said, ‘Wow, what an ugly car!'” Jerry Krampitz, who helped build the car at the factory, said in an interview with the magazine.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck, which was unveiled last Thursday evening in Los Angeles, became the “butt of every internet joke,” according to CNN. This is because of its unconventional geometric design and “armored glass” that broke during a live demonstration that was meant to prove its strength.

Mashable also called the Cybertruck a “dollar-store knock-off Firefly from Joss Whedon’s ‘Firefly’.”