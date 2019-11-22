The Tesla Cybertruck is a wild mashup of famous and infamous car designs — here’s a rundown

caption By. Your. Command. The Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

Tesla revealed its Cybertruck all-electric pickup on Thursday night.

It might be the most controversial vehicle in Tesla’s history.

The out-there design is a mash-up of numerous influences, ranging from Stealth fighters to the Dream Cars of the mid-20th century.

The Tesla Cybertruck isn’t for anybody who doesn’t like bold design.

Some critics have already characterized it as freakish. Other adore Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, and design head Franz Von Holzhausen’s daring.

If you look closely at the Cybertruck, you can see numerous car-design references, ranging from fighter planes to movie machines.

Here’s a rundown:

The DMC DeLorean. The infamous brainchild of John DeLorean, the stainless-steel-skinned car that bore his name hit the road for a brief time before a drug bust and financial shenanigans killed the brand. It was renewed by the “Back to the Future” movies.

source Getty Images

Lockheed’s F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter is a clustering of radar-defeating angles and edges that clearly caught Tesla designer Franz Von Holzhausen’s attention.

A Spinner from the movie “Blade Runner” — these flying car’s from director Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi epic were cited by Musk as inspiration for the Cybertruck.

source Getty Images

So was the Lotus Esprit S1 from the 1977 James Bond flick “The Spy Who Loved Me.” That film car transformed into a submarine — and Musk actually owns the original.

source Getty Images

The Triumph TR7 was built from 1974-1981 and was immortalized for its wedge profile by the the “shape of things to come” advertising tagline

source Getty Images

If Elon Musk has an equal for automotive showmanship, it’s Land Rover design head Gerry McGovern. He welcomed the scorn for the brand’s Evoque SUV, which has gone on to be a top-seller, despite its initially polarizing styling.

source Jaguar Land Rover

In the realm of actual pickup trucks, the Cybertruck’s high sides for its bed are reminiscent of the first-generation Honda Ridgeline

source Honda

The now-discontinued Chevy Avalanche also made use of this design feature, as did …

source Chevrolet

… The mechanically similar Cadillac Escalade EXT.

source Getty Images

Sorry, but I see some Pontiac Aztek in the Cybertruck. The reviled proto-crossover perhaps deserves more respect than it usually gets.

source Getty Images

The war horse Hummer H1 isn’t made up of sharp triangles, but it shows some intimidating edges and those wheel arches are very Cybertruck-y.

source Mil-Spec Automotive

The Batmobile “Tumbler” offered a militaristic take on the Dark Knight’s ride — and further Cybertruck inspiration from Hollywood.

source Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

Harley Earl’s Dream Cars remind us that it’s OK to show extremely out-there designs.

source GM

And of course the Cybertruck’s headlight is pure … Cylon.