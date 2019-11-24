Elon Musk said Tesla’s $39,900 Cybertruck is better than Ford’s $28,496 F-150 — here’s how they stack up

Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup truck on Thursday, saying production will begin at the end of 2021.

During the reveal event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk compared the Cybertruck to Ford’s F-150 pickup truck multiple times, suggesting that the Cybertruck is more durable and powerful.

Ford plans to release an electric version of the F-150 in the coming years, but it has not yet disclosed specs for the vehicle, so the 2020 gas-powered F-150 is currently the best point of comparison for the Cybertruck.

Here’s how they stack up.

The F-150 has a lower starting price.

caption 2020 Ford F-150. source Ford

The 2020 F-150 starts at $28,496, while the Cybertruck starts at $39,900.

The Cybertruck has a higher maximum payload.

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Cybertruck will be able to carry a maximum payload of 3,500 pounds, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 can carry a maximum payload of 3,270 pounds.

The Cybertruck will have more towing capacity.

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Cybertruck will be able to tow over 14,000 pounds, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 can tow up to 13,200 pounds.

They can both seat up to six people.

caption 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor. source Ford

The Cybertruck will have more exterior storage space.

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

Excluding the cab, the Cybertruck will have 100 cubic-feet of storage space, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 has up to 77.4 cubic feet of storage space outside of the cab.

They have different body materials.

caption 2020 Ford F-150. source Ford

The Cybertruck has a steel body, while the 2020 F-150 has an aluminum-alloy body.

The Cybertruck will have higher ground clearance.

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Cybertruck will have up to 16 inches of ground clearance, Tesla says, while the 2020 F-150 has up to 9.4 inches of ground clearance.

The Cybertruck could have better off-roading capabilities.

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

The Cybertruck will have a maximum approach angle (which is the maximum angle of a ramp a vehicle can drive up without its front bumper hitting the ramp) of 35 degrees and a maximum departure angle (the maximum angle of a ramp a vehicle can drive down without its rear bumper hitting the ramp) of 28 degrees, Tesla says. The 2020 F-150 has a maximum approach angle of 25.8 degrees and a maximum departure angle of 27.1 degrees.