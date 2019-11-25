Here’s how to preorder Tesla’s new Cybertruck

source Tesla

Tesla finally revealed its long-awaited electric pickup trucklast week.

Deposits came flooding in nearly immediately, and have totaled over 200,000 so far, CEO Elon Musk said.

Ordering your truck is simple on Tesla’s website, just like its other models.

Ready to join the more than 200,000 people that Tesla CEO Elon Musk says have already put down deposits for the company’s first electric pickup truck?

The process is relatively simple, which likely helped the company net such an impressive preorder number, even despite the fact that full production is likely years away.

200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Like other Tesla models, ordering online is quick and easy, especially compared to visiting a traditional car dealership. Still, there are multiple engine options – the differences of which weren’t explained in Musk’s reveal last week – to keep in mind when ordering.

Here’s the online process for preordering Tesla’s Cybertruck:

Shortly after Musk’s big fiery reveal, the Cybertruck tab appeared on Tesla’s website between the Model Y and Roadster.

On the truck’s page — adorned with the same graffiti-esque logos — you’ll have a choice of three power options.

For the single motor, you’ll shell out less than $40,000. But for the high-end variants, expect to spend up to $70,000.

Full self-driving, a feature Tesla has touted for years despite criticisms that it does not exist, is also an option on this page.

Full production is expected to begin in 2021, with the tri-motor option a year later.

Of course, those deadlines could be easily missed, based on Tesla’s track record.

caption The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company source Reuters

Wall Street analysts say it could be even later, given Tesla’s history of missing deadlines.

“We believe hitting the 150k/175k unit threshold in its first full year of deliveries (likely 2022) is the line in the sand out of the gates and could be a tough bogey to hit,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, said in a note to clients last week.

Finally, you’ll enter personal information and a credit card, agree to the company’s terms, and hit submit.

