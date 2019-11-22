Tesla reveals Cybertruck, a 6-passenger pickup featuring 3 motors, armored glass, and up to 500 miles of range

caption Tesla Cybertruck. source Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled “Cybertruck,” the company’s first passenger truck on Thursday night.

The Cybertruck is made of a heavy-duty stainless steel and armored glass, and will be available in three configurations: single-motor rear-wheel-drive, dual-motor all-wheel-drive, and tri-motor all-wheel-drive.

It can seat up to six passengers and travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. It starts at $39,990.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the electric-car company’s newest vehicle, the Cybertruck, on Thursday night,

It’s the company’s first passenger truck.

“Trucks have been the same for a very long time,” Musk said in his opening remarks, while images of a variety of conventional passenger trucks flashed by on a screen behind him. A caption on the screen read: “100 years of the same.”

Soon, the Cybertruck rolled onto the stage, boasting an angular industrial shape, a single headlight that runs the width of the front end, and a matching tail light out back.

The Cybertruck is made of a heavy-duty exterior shell made from “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel” and armored glass, according to Tesla. Musk took pains to show the Cybertruck as being unlike any other production passenger truck on the road, punctuated by a 100-cubic-foot cargo area, and up to 14,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Notably, Musk said, the Cybertruck employs the same alloy metal used in Starship, the stainless-steel rocket SpaceX is developing to be used for travel to Mars.

But it still comes with some conventional features like two rows of seats that can fit up to six passengers, an adaptive air suspension, and Tesla’s Autopilot semi-self-driving technology.

Musk says the Cybertruck will be available in three different range varieties: 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles. It starts at $39,990.