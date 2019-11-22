The 12 coolest features of Tesla’s new $39,900 Cybertruck pickup

caption Tesla’s Cybertruck. source Tesla

Tesla on Thursday unveiled its first pickup truck: the six-seat Cybertruck.

The automaker says the truck’s body – made of “ultra-hard” stainless steel and “armor glass” – is almost impenetrable, though the reveal proved otherwise.

Here are 12 other features the automaker says the truck will have when it goes into production in late 2021.

The Cybertruck starts at $39,900 for the single-motor rear-wheel-drive version and goes up to $69,900 for the tri-motor all-wheel-drive version; self-driving features are a $7,000 add-on. Production is expected to begin in late 2021.

Tesla isn’t the only automaker in the electric-pickup market. Ford is developing an all-electric F-150, and Bollinger Motors recently introduced its fully electric all-wheel-drive B2 Pickup Truck, though it has a steeper price point and a lower range than the Cybertruck. Rivian, a startup backed by Ford and Amazon, is also developing an electric pickup.

Tesla described the Cybertruck as “the most powerful tool we have ever built.” Keep scrolling to see why.

1. The passenger pickup can seat six people.

2. The automaker says the truck has an almost impenetrable body made from “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel” and “armor glass.”

The truck’s stainless-steel shell mitigates dents, damage, and corrosion, according to the automaker.

3. Meanwhile, the “ultra-strong glass” is designed to cushion and avert impact force.

However, the Cybertruck reveal showed that the glass may not be as impenetrable as the automaker claimed: Objects thrown at the truck damaged the glass during onstage demos.

4. The Cybertruck will come in three configurations: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version, and a tri-motor all-wheel-drive version.

The single-motor version has a range of 250 miles, the dual-motor one can achieve 300 miles, and the most expensive tri-motor version can go 500 miles, Tesla said.

5. According to Tesla, the tri-motor variant will be able to hit 60 mph in about 2.9 seconds …

6. … as well as tow more than 14,000 pounds …

7. … and carry a payload of up to 3,500 pounds.

8. Tesla says that the rear cargo area is lockable and that the truck has a total of 100 cubic feet of enclosed exterior storage.

9. It also comes with a “magic tonneau cover” tough enough to withstand the weight of a person standing on it, according to the automaker.

10. The truck also has onboard power for plugging in tools and other appliances …

11. … as well as “adaptive air suspension” that raises and lowers the Cybertruck’s suspension by four inches for easier access. There is also a “self-leveling” feature, Tesla said.

12. An electric ATV — the Cyberquad — was also announced at the Cybertruck’s unveiling and will be available only as a Cybertruck option, CEO Elon Musk said.