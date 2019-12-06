Tesla changed the release dates for the most and least expensive versions of the Cybertruck by a year

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
The Tesla Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla

Tesla has changed the production timelines for the most and least expensive trims of its Cybertruck pickup truck.

It said production for the three-motor, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck, which starts at $69,900, would begin in 2021, a year earlier than Tesla had first announced. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck, which starts at $39,900, will enter production in late 2022, a year later than its original timeline.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The electric-car maker followed a similar strategy with its Model 3 sedan, releasing more expensive – and more profitable – versions before the least expensive trim.

The Cybertruck has attracted at least 250,000 refundable $100 preorders since it was unveiled in November. Though the vehicle’s design has been divisive, its listed performance specs top those of the 2020 Ford F-150 in areas like maximum payload and towing capacity.

