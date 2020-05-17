Designers inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck are reimagining it as an RV, race car, military vehicle, and more

Brittany Chang, Business Insider US
Jan Peisert's Cybertruck renderings.

Jan Peisert’s Cybertruck renderings.
Jan Peisert

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck isn’t set to go into production until late 2021, but in the meantime, artists have been reimagining the electric truck in different and creative ways.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the highly anticipated truck in November, saying the Cybertruck could be “completely adaptable for your needs.”

In line with this adaptability, Tesla also teased its own rendering of the Cybertruck as a “Cybercamper” with a pull-out kitchen and pop-top roof, a popular campervan feature.

Now, artists and designers who are not affiliated with the electric vehicle maker have capitalized on the infamous geometric look to create their own renderings of the Cybertruck in different iterations, such as an RV-base, racecar, and military transport.

Keep scrolling to see the Cybertruck dreamed into different uses:

Tesla’s officially teased its camper van version of the Cybertruck.

Tesla “Cybercamper”.
Tesla

Cybertruck Owners Club user Joeguy07 also redesigned the “Cybercamper” to include a tiny home in the vault.

Cyber Camper.
Joeguy07

Jan Peisert, who is also Havas Germany’s head of UX, reimagined the Cybertruck in four different armored styles.

Military transport Cybertruck.
Jan Peisert

This includes the “Next Humvee” armored military transport vehicle with solar panels …

Military transport Cybertruck.
Jan Peisert

… a Cybertruck combat tank, aptly nicknamed the “Tank”…

Cybertruck tank.
Jan Peisert

… and the “Quiet Scout” military reconnaissance vehicle.

Military reconnaissance Cybertruck.
Jan Peisert

Peisert also redesigned the Cybertruck as an armored civilian vehicle nicknamed “Plaid Apocalypse”…

Armored civilian Cybertruck.
Jan Peisert

… that also has a matte black version.

Armored civilian Cybertruck.
Jan Peisert

Along with the renderings, Peisert designed blueprints that detail the military transport Cybertruck designs.

Jan Peisert’s Cybertruck rendering blueprint.
Jan Peisert

Automotive designer Jon Sibal recreated the Cybertruck for racing, while making slight design tweaks …

Widebody Tesla Cybertruck for racing.
Jon Sibal

… such as giving the truck a widebody and side view mirrors.

Widebody Tesla Cybertruck for racing.
Jon Sibal

Sibal also created a different widebody “Hoonitruck” Cybertruck racecar.

“Hoonitruck” Widebody Tesla Cybertruck.
Jon Sibal

However, the widebody design doesn’t stop at race cars. Sibal also applied the widebody to an off-road capable lifted Cybertruck.

caption
source
Sibal’s final widebody design took a completely different approach to the Cybertruck …

caption
source
… by giving it an “origami-like” exterior that resembles an Iron Man suit, according to Sibal’s Instagram caption.

caption
source
Cybertruck Owners Club user KuMX designed an RV along with the Cybertruck.

caption
source
KuMX’s creation includes all of the traditional RV trimmings, such as a bedroom, kitchen, and lounge area.

Cybertruck RV home.
KuMX

A bathroom was also included in another iteration of the design.

caption
source
UK-based Leasing Options took a different approach by redesigning famous vehicles with a “Cybertruck” flare, including the Bugatti Veyron …

caption
source
… and the Volkswagen Beetle.

caption
source
