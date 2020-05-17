Designers inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck are reimagining it as an RV, race car, military vehicle, and more

caption Jan Peisert’s Cybertruck renderings. source Jan Peisert

The Tesla Cybertruck isn’t set to go into production until late 2021.

In the meantime, artists have imagined and designed the Cybertruck as military vehicles, race cars, and a RV.

Tesla also teased its own Cybertruck rendering as a “cybercamper” when the truck was initially unveiled.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck isn’t set to go into production until late 2021, but in the meantime, artists have been reimagining the electric truck in different and creative ways.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the highly anticipated truck in November, saying the Cybertruck could be “completely adaptable for your needs.”

In line with this adaptability, Tesla also teased its own rendering of the Cybertruck as a “Cybercamper” with a pull-out kitchen and pop-top roof, a popular campervan feature.

Now, artists and designers who are not affiliated with the electric vehicle maker have capitalized on the infamous geometric look to create their own renderings of the Cybertruck in different iterations, such as an RV-base, racecar, and military transport.

Keep scrolling to see the Cybertruck dreamed into different uses:

Tesla’s officially teased its camper van version of the Cybertruck.

caption Tesla “Cybercamper”. source Tesla

Cybertruck Owners Club user Joeguy07 also redesigned the “Cybercamper” to include a tiny home in the vault.

caption Cyber Camper. source Joeguy07

Source: Cybertruck Owners Club

Jan Peisert, who is also Havas Germany’s head of UX, reimagined the Cybertruck in four different armored styles.

caption Military transport Cybertruck. source Jan Peisert

Source: Instagram

This includes the “Next Humvee” armored military transport vehicle with solar panels …

caption Military transport Cybertruck. source Jan Peisert

… a Cybertruck combat tank, aptly nicknamed the “Tank”…

caption Cybertruck tank. source Jan Peisert

… and the “Quiet Scout” military reconnaissance vehicle.

caption Military reconnaissance Cybertruck. source Jan Peisert

Peisert also redesigned the Cybertruck as an armored civilian vehicle nicknamed “Plaid Apocalypse”…

caption Armored civilian Cybertruck. source Jan Peisert

… that also has a matte black version.

caption Armored civilian Cybertruck. source Jan Peisert

Along with the renderings, Peisert designed blueprints that detail the military transport Cybertruck designs.

caption Jan Peisert’s Cybertruck rendering blueprint. source Jan Peisert

Automotive designer Jon Sibal recreated the Cybertruck for racing, while making slight design tweaks …

caption Widebody Tesla Cybertruck for racing. source Jon Sibal

Source: Instagram

… such as giving the truck a widebody and side view mirrors.

caption Widebody Tesla Cybertruck for racing. source Jon Sibal

Sibal also created a different widebody “Hoonitruck” Cybertruck racecar.

caption “Hoonitruck” Widebody Tesla Cybertruck. source Jon Sibal

Source: Instagram

However, the widebody design doesn’t stop at race cars. Sibal also applied the widebody to an off-road capable lifted Cybertruck.

caption Off-road widebody Cybertruck. source Jon Sibal

Sibal’s final widebody design took a completely different approach to the Cybertruck …

caption Cyber Origami. source Jon Sibal

Source: Instagram

… by giving it an “origami-like” exterior that resembles an Iron Man suit, according to Sibal’s Instagram caption.

caption Cyber Origami. source Jon Sibal

Source: Instagram

Cybertruck Owners Club user KuMX designed an RV along with the Cybertruck.

caption Cybertruck RV home. source KuMX

KuMX’s creation includes all of the traditional RV trimmings, such as a bedroom, kitchen, and lounge area.

caption Cybertruck RV home. source KuMX

A bathroom was also included in another iteration of the design.

caption Cybertruck RV home. source KuMX

UK-based Leasing Options took a different approach by redesigning famous vehicles with a “Cybertruck” flare, including the Bugatti Veyron …

caption Bugatti Veyron. source Leasing Options

Source: Leasing Options

… and the Volkswagen Beetle.