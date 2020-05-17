Designers inspired by Tesla’s Cybertruck are reimagining it as an RV, race car, military vehicle, and more

- source
- Jan Peisert
- The Tesla Cybertruck isn’t set to go into production until late 2021.
- In the meantime, artists have imagined and designed the Cybertruck as military vehicles, race cars, and a RV.
- Tesla also teased its own Cybertruck rendering as a “cybercamper” when the truck was initially unveiled.
The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck isn’t set to go into production until late 2021, but in the meantime, artists have been reimagining the electric truck in different and creative ways.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the highly anticipated truck in November, saying the Cybertruck could be “completely adaptable for your needs.”
In line with this adaptability, Tesla also teased its own rendering of the Cybertruck as a “Cybercamper” with a pull-out kitchen and pop-top roof, a popular campervan feature.
Now, artists and designers who are not affiliated with the electric vehicle maker have capitalized on the infamous geometric look to create their own renderings of the Cybertruck in different iterations, such as an RV-base, racecar, and military transport.
Keep scrolling to see the Cybertruck dreamed into different uses:
Tesla’s officially teased its camper van version of the Cybertruck.
- source
- Tesla
Cybertruck Owners Club user Joeguy07 also redesigned the “Cybercamper” to include a tiny home in the vault.
- source
- Joeguy07
Source: Cybertruck Owners Club
Jan Peisert, who is also Havas Germany’s head of UX, reimagined the Cybertruck in four different armored styles.
- source
- Jan Peisert
Source: Instagram
This includes the “Next Humvee” armored military transport vehicle with solar panels …
- source
- Jan Peisert
… a Cybertruck combat tank, aptly nicknamed the “Tank”…
- source
- Jan Peisert
… and the “Quiet Scout” military reconnaissance vehicle.
- source
- Jan Peisert
Peisert also redesigned the Cybertruck as an armored civilian vehicle nicknamed “Plaid Apocalypse”…
- source
- Jan Peisert
… that also has a matte black version.
- source
- Jan Peisert
Along with the renderings, Peisert designed blueprints that detail the military transport Cybertruck designs.
- source
- Jan Peisert
Automotive designer Jon Sibal recreated the Cybertruck for racing, while making slight design tweaks …
- source
- Jon Sibal
Source: Instagram
… such as giving the truck a widebody and side view mirrors.
- source
- Jon Sibal
Sibal also created a different widebody “Hoonitruck” Cybertruck racecar.
- source
- Jon Sibal
Source: Instagram
However, the widebody design doesn’t stop at race cars. Sibal also applied the widebody to an off-road capable lifted Cybertruck.
- source
- Jon Sibal
Sibal’s final widebody design took a completely different approach to the Cybertruck …
- source
- Jon Sibal
Source: Instagram
… by giving it an “origami-like” exterior that resembles an Iron Man suit, according to Sibal’s Instagram caption.
- source
- Jon Sibal
Source: Instagram
Cybertruck Owners Club user KuMX designed an RV along with the Cybertruck.
- source
- KuMX
KuMX’s creation includes all of the traditional RV trimmings, such as a bedroom, kitchen, and lounge area.
- source
- KuMX
A bathroom was also included in another iteration of the design.
- source
- KuMX
UK-based Leasing Options took a different approach by redesigning famous vehicles with a “Cybertruck” flare, including the Bugatti Veyron …
- source
- Leasing Options
Source: Leasing Options
… and the Volkswagen Beetle.
- source
- Leasing Options