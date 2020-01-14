Tesla is now selling a $45 ‘bulletproof’ t-shirt that pokes fun at the surprising moment when its Cybertruck launch event went off the rails

source Tesla

Tesla now sells a “bulletproof” t-shirt, referencing the viral moment when the company’s Cybertruck reveal went awry in November.

The shirt, which costs $45, has an image of shattered glass on the front and the Cybertruck logo on the back.

The reference is a callback to the truck’s launch event, when Tesla’s lead designer accidentally cracked the vehicle’s “armor glass” windows in an effort to prove their durability.

Tesla’s Cybertruck unveil in November hit a roadblock when the vehicle’s “armor glass” windows shattered during a live demonstration. But the company is having a sense of humor about the debacle by launching a new t-shirt referencing that moment.

Called the “Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee,” Tesla’s website says the shirt was inspired by the vehicle’s launch event. A graphic showing smashed glass is seen on the front, while the Cybertruck icon is located on the back. The t-shirt is priced at $45 and is expected to ship within two weeks.

Tesla says the Cybertruck’s windows are made of armor glass and that the vehicle’s body is built from an exterior shell “made for ultimate durability and passenger protection.”

But when Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Cybertruck lead designer Franz von Holzhausen tested the vehicles durability on stage, the demo didn’t go quite as the company had planned. During the launch event, von Holzhausen chucked a silver metal ball at the Cybertruck’s windows and smashed them with ease.

“Oh my f—ing god,” Musk exclaimed at the time. “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.”

But that hasn’t slowed down excitement about the Cybertruck. Musk tweeted in late November just days after the launch event that the company had received 250,000 preorders for the truck, which starts at $39,900.