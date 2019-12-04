The Tesla Cybertruck is the first stainless-steel vehicle since the ill-fated DeLorean — here’s a closer look at both

caption Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk introduces the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. source FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

With the exception of a few one-off promotional cars, the auto industry has never used stainless steel to manufacture vehicles.

With two notable exceptions: the DMC DeLorean, made from 1981-1983; and the newly unveiled Tesla Cybertruck, which could go into production in 2022.

A stainless gulf of numerous decades separates these vehicles, raising the question of why undeniably durable stainless hasn’t displaced good-old-fashioned regular steel.

For DeLorean, the stainless proposition was that scratches could be easily buffed out, but of course the car’s shimmering skin was marketing.

For Tesla, marketing is also a factor, although the company’s sibling, SpaceX, has been developing new stainless applications for its spacecraft.

As a practical matter, no automakers use stainless to build cars these days, so there’s no supply chain on any magnitude.

While the CyberTruck and the DeLorean have one big thing in common, they also have some little things. But in other ways, they’re utterly different.

Here’s a rundown:

The DMC DeLorean was, the context of the auto industry of the late 1970s and early 1980s, a stunner. Nothing else looked like it — the dashing coupé was defined by its gull-wing doors and its stainless-steel skin.

source Timothy Morris/Getty Images

The Cybertruck, in the late 2010s and soon-to-be early 2020s, is also like nothing else on the market. Certainly not the truck market.

source Tesla

Founder John DeLorean was the most flamboyant personality in the car business, in his day.

source Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is something of the John DeLorean of this era — except that he’s far exceeded DeLorean’s achievement, selling many more cars and building other companies, including SpaceX.

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

DeLorean was hands-on.

source Getty Images

And so is Musk.

caption SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk works at his desk in 2008. source OnInnovation/Flickr

DeLorean was no stranger to the celebrity circuit. Here he is with Johnny Carson, a DeLorean owner and investor.

source Getty Images

Musk has marched down a few red carpets in his time.

The DMC DeLorean used 304 stainless steel for its body — that’s a relatively common grade of the material.

source Sjoerd va der Wal/Getty Images

The Cybertruck uses what Tesla calls “Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel.” This material is supposed to be superior to 304.

source Tesla

The DeLorean was designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro, who has an absolutely staggering resume for a car designer, ranging from Ferraris to Maseratis to humble VWs.

source Getty Images

The Cybertruck was penned by Franz von Holzhausen. The Tesla design chief has created every new vehicle for the company since the Model S in 2012 (with a little input from CEO Elon Musk).

source Getty Images/Jason Merritt/TERM

Fewer than 10,000 DMCs were built before allegations of drug-trafficking sank John DeLorean’s reputation and iffy finances ended the car company.

source Timothy Morris/Getty Images

The Cybertruck isn’t even in production yet. Elon Musk has endured his share of legal run-ins, but so far, Tesla is still in business.

source Reuters

The DeLorean’s fame was revived by the 1985 film “Back to the Future” and the sequels that followed.

source Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

The time-machine DeLorean was, basically, a joke. But it saved the DMC from the scrap-heap of history.

source Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The Cybertruck has thus far only appeared at a Tesla event and on video. A mishap with its supposedly super-tough window glass is its only media stumble thus far.

source Reuters

In the movies, the DeLorean’s engine was modified to run on fusion technology borrowed from a trip to the future.

source ullstein bild/Getty Images

The Cybertruck is a pickup with a “vault” instead of a bed. The top-spec model costs about $70,000 — and full-self-driving tech adds $7,000. The DeLorean sold for $25,000 and couldn’t drive itself.

source Tesla

The DMC’s looks were something, but its performance was feeble. A 130-horsepower V6 yielded a 0-60 mph time of 10.5 seconds.

source Sjoerd va der Wal/Getty Images

The Cybertruck’s fully-electric drivetrain, in tri-motor trim, has 500 miles of range, yields a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds, and can tow over 14,000 pounds (all according to Tesla). The DeLorean … really wasn’t supposed to tow anything.