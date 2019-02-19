Tesla has completely scrubbed the Model 3 standard battery from its website, raising questions about the long-awaited base model

caption Tesla Model 3 source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a $35,000 version of its Model 3 sedan when unveiling the car nearly three years ago.

But by Tuesday, the automaker had completely removed any standard battery option for the car from its website.

The move raises questions about when the base model might be available for order.

In a regulatory filing Tuesday, the company said it still intends “to offer in the future a variant of Model 3 at a starting price of $35,000.”

A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment.

Tesla has completely removed any mention of the Model 3 with a standard battery pack, Electrek first reported Tuesday, calling into question the long-awaited, $35,000 base-model of the sedan.

Currently, the cheapest version of the Model 3 available for pre-order on Tesla’s website is the mid-range battery, rear-wheel drive for $42,900 before any savings. That price can be lowered to $32,850, the company claims, after $5,000 worth of tax savings and when six years worth of “gasoline savings” are also factored in.

In recent months, the standard version was listed as available within “4 to 6 months,” Electrek notes. That no longer appears longer the case.

A $35,000 base model was originally announced with the rollout of the Model 3 in 2016, and is widely seen as Tesla’s path to becoming a mass-market automaker. CEO Elon Musk once said that the company could start delivering the cheapest version in by the end of 2018.

@elonmusk $35k price, unveil in March, preorders start then. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2015

In a regulatory filing Tuesday, the company said it still intends “to offer in the future a variant of Model 3 at a starting price of $35,000.” On an earnings conference call with Wall Street analysts in February, Musk said his “rough guess” is that the model could now arrive by mid-2019.