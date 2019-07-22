A Tesla driver ran a red light and slammed into 2 pedestrians, killing one of them in San Francisco, police say

caption The crash scene in San Francisco. source Twitter

A man is dead and his wife is in the hospital after they were hit by a Tesla Model 3 in San Francisco on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the Tesla driver ran a red light, slammed into a Mini Cooper, and then hit the couple walking across the street.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of involuntary vehicular manslaughter.

A man is dead and his wife has been hospitalized after a Tesla driver plowed into them as they crossed the street on Sunday, San Francisco police said.

Investigators said the woman was driving a rented Tesla Model 3 when she ran a red light. The vehicle slammed into a Mini Cooper and hit the couple who were walking on the crosswalk, according to police.

The husband, 39-year-old Benjamin Dean, was killed. His wife was hospitalized with injuries. Neither the driver of the Tesla nor the Mini Cooper’s driver were hurt. Police said it was not immediately clear what caused the Tesla driver to run the red light.

The Tesla driver, a 22-year-old woman, was taken into custody on suspicion of involuntary vehicular manslaughter. She rented the Tesla Model 3 Saturday afternoon on the car-sharing app Getaround.