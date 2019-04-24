Elon Musk says Tesla will develop an ‘electric leaf blower’

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Joe Skipper / Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his company is planning to develop an electric leaf blower.

The statement comes on the heels of Musk’s other viral non-automotive-related creations, such as The Boring Company’s “Not-a-Flamethrower” flamethrower.

Like the flamethrower, electric leaf blowers already exist.

Judging by videos, electric leafblowers still emit quite a bit of sound.

It’s a leafblower:

Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2019

Musk followed up that tweet with a pun:

Tesla blows haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2019

The statements come on the heels of Musk’s other viral non-automotive related creations, such as The Boring Company’s “Not-a-Flamethrower” flamethrower.

The 20,000 flamethrowers Musk sold were essentially roofing torches encased in an air rifle shell. They were valued at $500. They sold out in five days.

Musk later called the contraption “a terrible idea.”

“You shouldn’t buy one,” Musk said in the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in September. “I said don’t buy this flamethrower. Don’t buy it. Don’t buy it, that’s what I said. But still, people bought it. There was nothing I could do to stop them. I could not stop them. I said don’t buy it, it’s a bad idea.”

“It’s dangerous, it’s wrong. Don’t buy it,” he added. “Still, people bought it. I just couldn’t stop them.”

Like the flamethrower, electric leaf blowers already exist. And judging by videos, they still emit quite a bit of sound.

Business Insider has reached out to Tesla for comment on Musk’s proposed electric leaf blowers.