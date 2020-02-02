We talked to 42 insiders about Tesla’s factory of the future. They revealed the corners cut to hit ambitious production targets.

source Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Tesla has pushed the boundaries of electric-vehicle engineering and technology, but it has struggled with manufacturing.

Interviews with 42 current and former Tesla employees depicted the company as one that has cared more about production numbers and engineering than quality and safety.

Some of those employees said that despite Tesla’s ambitions to reinvent auto manufacturing, its Fremont, California, car factory ran better under NUMMI, a joint venture between Toyota and General Motors that used the facility before Tesla bought it.

Tesla did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story, but it has described safety and manufacturing improvements in blog posts and earnings statements.

Recent developments suggest the company is making progress on some of its weak spots, but workers have said production issues have not gone away entirely.

