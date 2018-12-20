A Tesla director of investor relations just left the company

source LinkedIn

Aaron Chew, an investor relations director for Tesla, is leaving the company, he confirmed to Business Insider.

Chew is the latest in a lengthy list of executive departures from Tesla in recent months.

Chew joined Tesla in 2016 after its acquisition of Solar City in 2016, where he reported to head of investor relations Martin Viecha. Chew was previously a sell-side equity research analyst on Wall Street with stints at Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan.

A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment.

Tesla’s upper ranks have seen high-profile exits in every month this year. Most recently, Dan Kim, previously a senior director of global sales, marketing and delivery, left to lead Airbnb Plus. Other departures this year include general counsel Todd Maron and head of lobal security Jeff Jones.

Business Insider is keeping a running list all the key names who have departed Tesla this year.