The SEC has reportedly made inquiries to Tesla about Elon Musk’s tweets regarding taking the company private

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

The Securities and Exchange Commission launched an inquiry into Tesla about whether Elon Musk’s tweets regarding taking the company private were truthful, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Musk went rogue on Twitter Tuesday saying that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 per share and that he had “funding secured.”

No details about funding have been disclosed, though. And according to a statement from Musk posted after his tweets, no final decision has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.