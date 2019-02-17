A fire broke out at Tesla’s Fremont factory, but was quickly contained with no one injured

source Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Fire breaks out at Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

The fire was quickly contained and caused no injuries or disruption to production.

“There’s no threat to the public at this time. The hazmat team is monitoring both the atmosphere conditions and the fire,” Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Amiel Thurston said.

A fire broke out at Tesla’s car production plant in Fremont, California Saturday night, but was contained and did not impact vehicle production.

According to The Mercury News, citing Fremont Deputy Fire Chief Amiel Thurston, the fire broke out at around 8.25 p.m. PT (11.25 p.m. ET) and started in “a 10 foot by 10 foot area containing hazardous waste in an exterior storage area.” The fire was quickly contained, Thurston said.

According to a CNBC report, Tesla confirmed no employees were injured. The fire did not impact any vehicle production operations, CNBC added.

There have been several incidents of individual Tesla cars catching fire in recent years, and as recently as December it was reported that a Tesla Model S in Los Gatos, California caught fire after getting a flat tire.

The first fire started minutes after the Model S was towed to an auto-repair shop. The vehicle reignited in the evening, the department said. The fires caused no injuries.

In June 2018, a Model S suddenly caught fire in Los Angeles. The fire drew attention after the actress Mary McCormack – whose husband, the British director Michael Morris, was driving the vehicle – shared a video of it on Twitter.