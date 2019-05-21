The man behind Elon Musk’s viral sheep meme says he’s landed a job at Tesla

source English Museum of Rural Life

Elon Musk‘s infatuation with the Museum of English Rural Life may have helped Tesla find a new social-media manager.

Adam Koszary, the museum’s social head, tweeted Tuesday that he’d been hired at the automaker and would start in July.

In April, Musk made his Twitter avatar a photo of a viral sheep from the museum’s archive, while the museum also switched its photo to one of the billionaire.

An “absolute unit” of an Exmoor Horn ram from 1926 may have helped a relatively unknown British museum’s director of social media skyrocket to internet fame.

It all started in April, when Elon Musk – amid his fight with US prosecutors about his use of Twitter – responded to an MIT Technology Review article by referring to himself as an “absolute unit” while including a photo of a sheep originally tweeted by the Museum of English Rural Life.

The interactions got even stranger when Musk and the museum swapped Twitter avatars, with the museum changing its name to “Musk-eum.”

Now more than a month later, Adam Koszary, the man behind the museum’s viral fame, says Tesla has hired him to run its social media starting in July.

caption Tesla did not respond to a question from Business Insider about the job offer. source Twitter

In a follow-up tweet, Koszary said it meant he would be leaving the heritage sector “but, I need to be able to afford a house at some point.”

The MIT Technology Review account chimed in Tuesday, asking Musk, who hadn’t tweeted in more than 48 hours, whether it could get a referral bonus.

It’s not clear what Koszary‘s role at the automaker would be, and the company’s press department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

In recent weeks, however, Tesla’s official Twitter account has been more active than usual. It’s also been tweeting more candidly and humorously, following in step with many companies that have turned to strange jokes to up their social-media game.

“The endgame for our whole Twitter,” Koszary told the BBC at the time of his April interaction with Musk, “is engaging people with English rural life, even if that means memes.”

More Tesla news: