Elon Musk reportedly tells employees Tesla is finally a ‘real car company’ after making 5,000 Model 3 sedans in a week

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a congratulatory email to employees once the car company hit its second-quarter production goal of 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week.

“I think we just became a real car company…” Musk said in the email

Musk hinted at increased production goals for next month, suggesting 6,000 cars per week.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told employees, “I think we just became a real car company” in a companywide email issued early Monday morning after the electric car company reached its 5,000 per week production goal of Model 3 sedans.

In an email obtained by Bloomberg.com, Musk appears proud that the company met its goal of producing 5,000 Model 3s per week as the second quarter closed on Sunday and forecasts even bigger production numbers down the line for next month.

“We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn’t be more proud to work with you. It is an honor.”

Musk later writes to his employees:

“What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6K/week for Model 3 next month.

“I think we just became a real car company….”

While Tesla investors and customers are likely pleased that the company hit its weekly production number, it’s worth noting Tesla’s productivity still pales in comparison to other US car companies.

For example, in March, GM delivered 296,341 vehicles in the United States, which comes out to roughly 74,085 vehicles per week.

Telsa confirmed the contents of the email to Reuters.

This is the first time Tesla has hit its 5,000 cars per week production goal for its battery-powered sedan since Musk announced his ambitious goals nearly two years ago. In 2016, Musk announced Tesla’s goal to produce up to 200,000 Model 3s before the end of 2017. In July 2017, Musk said Tesla would make 20,000 Model 3s in December. Tesla made a total of 2,685 Model 3s in 2017. The company has also missed previous production deadlines in 2018.

This month, Musk launched an all-out leadership campaign at Tesla’s Fremont Plant to motivate employees to hit the 5,000 number, building a massive tent housing a new assembly line to increase production. Musk also reportedly slept under his desk and didn’t leave the factory for days at a time.

It appeared to have worked. According to Reuters, one Tesla employees described “a mass celebration” once the 5,000th car was made.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

