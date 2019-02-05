Tesla launched a new store on Amazon where it’s selling iPhone cases, hoodies, and mugs

caption Tesla’s Amazon store. source Amazon

Tesla has launched an Amazon store where it is selling branded merchandise, Electrek first reported.

Tesla rolling out a store on Amazon's platform shows the company is looking for new ways to get its products in front of more people.

The items for sale range from a $25 hat and mug to diecast Tesla cars, which price at $250.

Items available from the store include iPhone cases, mugs, clothing, and diecast versions of Tesla vehicles. The automaker has previously sold merchandise exclusively through its website and stores.

Tesla rolling out a store on Amazon’s platform shows the company is looking for new ways to get its products in front of more people. And it isn’t the first time the company has partnered with a retailer to help boost its exposure.

The automaker previously teamed up with Home Depot to sell energy products, though, that partnership ended in 2018.

A Tesla representative told Business Insider the automaker’s Amazon store launched earlier this week.

The following products are available on Tesla’s Amazon store, as of Tuesday afternoon: