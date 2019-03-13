Tesla just laid off 150 recruitment workers as part of its broader cost cutting

caption Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, which has announced several cost-cutting moves recently. source Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Tesla on Tuesday laid off about 150 people from its recruiting team, amounting to about one third of the staff in the operation, according to Electrek.

Those affected by the move were informed Tuesday and will be getting severance from the company, Electrek reported. Tesla decided to fire the employees in an effort to cut costs, according to the report.

The layoffs are the latest in a string of moves by the company to shore up its finances. On Monday Tesla announced that it would raise the prices on all of its cars except for its entry level Model 3, reversing a price cut it put in place less than two weeks earlier. At the end of February, Tesla announced that it would focus on selling its cars online and would shutter most of its retail stores, although it backtracked this week and said it would leave more open that it previously expected.

From the end of February through last week – before the latest job cuts – the company had reportedly laid off 8% of its staff. Tesla has also asked employees to end their shifts early and to limit their travel.

