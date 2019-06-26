Tesla has lost a senior executive who oversaw vehicle production

caption Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. source Tesla

Tesla‘s vice president of production at its Fremont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, has left after three years with the electric-car maker, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hochholdinger was tasked with improving production for Tesla‘s luxury Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle as well as helping build a cost-effective manufacturing program for the Model 3 sedan.

Before coming to Tesla, Hochholdinger worked for 22 years at Volkswagen.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tesla’s vice president of production at its Fremont factory, Peter Hochholdinger, has left after three years with the electric-car maker, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hochholdinger, a former production executive at Volkswagen, is the latest high-profile executive to leave Tesla in the past two years as the automaker struggles to ramp up production of Model 3, which is seen as crucial for its long-term profitability.

He was tasked with improving production for Tesla’s luxury Model S sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle as well as helping build a cost-effective manufacturing program for the Model 3 sedan, the company had said in his appointment memo.

Read more: In leaked email, Elon Musk says Tesla is very close to setting a record for deliveries in one quarter. But whether the company pulls it off comes down to one of the things it struggles with most

At Volkswagen, Hochholdinger spent 22 years supervising the production of Audi A4, A5 and Q5 models. When Audi set up a new production facility in Mexico, he served as an adviser.

Both Tesla and Hochholdinger did not respond to requests for comment.

Tesla is known for having a high rate of turnover among executives and senior-level employees. This year, the electric-car maker has lost its general counsel twice, as well as its director of communications, vice president of global recruiting, and CFO.

Demand for Tesla cars has been one of the major concerns of investors amid escalating US-China trade tensions. The company reported a 31% fall in first-quarter deliveries and warned that profit would be delayed until the latter half of the year.

CEO Elon Musk, however, said last month that the company was on course to deliver a record number of cars in the second quarter.

Musk reiterated the claim on Tuesday after automotive news website Electrek reported that the company faces delivery bottlenecks at the close of the second quarter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wedbush analysts lowered their current quarter delivery forecast to 84,000 units from an earlier forecast of 88,000 units, adding that Tesla hitting its quarterly delivery target is an “unlikely event”.

Shares of the company, which is expected to report its second-quarter delivery and production numbers in July, were up 1% at $221.96.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)