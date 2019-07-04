Tesla’s Model 3 has been the best-selling EV in the US this year by a huge margin

caption The Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan was the best-selling electric vehicle in the US during the first half of 2019, according to estimates from the electric-vehicle website InsideEVs.

The website estimates that Tesla sold 67,650 Model 3s in the US through June, over seven times the sales generated by the next best-selling electric vehicle, Tesla’s Model X SUV.

Tesla took three of the top five spots among fully electric vehicles (InsideEVs also estimates sales for plug-in hybrids), with the other two spots going to the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Nissan Leaf.

The estimates are based on factors like vehicle-identification numbers and automaker sales data, though some are based more heavily on the judgement of InsideEVs’ staff.

Two of the most high-profile electric vehicles that have launched in the past year, the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron SUVs, appear to be selling in relatively low numbers in the US. Around 1,073 I-Paces and 1,835 e-trons were sold in the US through June, InsideEVs estimates, though sales for the e-tron began in April.

These were the five best-selling electric vehicles in the US during the first half of this year, according to InsideEVs:

1. Tesla Model 3: 67,650

2. Tesla Model X: 9,000

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV: 8,281

4. Tesla Model S: 7,225

5. Nissan Leaf: 6,008

Tesla reported better-than-expected global sales for the second quarter on Tuesday, with 95,200 vehicles delivered. That exceeded the electric-car maker’s previous quarterly delivery record of 90,700 vehicles, set during the fourth quarter of 2018, and represented a major increase over the first quarter of this year, when Tesla delivered 63,000 vehicles.

Have you worked for Tesla? Do you have a story to share? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.