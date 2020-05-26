This company will chop the roof off your Tesla Model 3 and make it a power-folding convertible for $39,500 — here’s how it’s done

caption Tesla Model 3 convertible. source Newport Convertible Engineering

Tesla currently does not offer a convertible option at all for its Model 3 sedan.

An aftermarket company called Newport Convertible Engineering offers Tesla Model 3 convertible conversions.

The job costs $29,500 for the manual top and $39,500 for the electronic top.

The Tesla Model 3 is many things, but it isn’t a convertible.

That means if you want both an all-electric sedan and the unfiltered sun on your head via a drop-top, you’ll have to resort to means outside of what’s available from the factory.

Luckily, that’s why the aftermarket industry exists.

Newport Convertible Engineering, which is a subsidiary of Mega Engineering Vehicles, Inc. and is based in Huntington Beach, California, specializes in turning hardtop vehicles into convertibles. First spotted by Motor Trend, NCE can turn your Tesla Model 3 into a convertible, too. Both manual and electronically powered tops are available.

A Tesla Model 3 convertible is interesting for a few reasons.

First, Tesla doesn’t currently make or offer a convertible. The Tesla Roadster is still years away. Second, there are no all-electric convertibles available to order from the factory. And third, the convertible Model 3 would be a four-door convertible.

There’s no denying the absence of a four-door convertible in the automotive space today. Though once very popular, there are now none currently on the market.

“The world hasn’t had a production four-door convertible sedan in more than 50 years,” Road & Track noted in 2016. Of course, some of the reason for this is based in practicality.

“When you’re doing a convertible, you’re taking away a lot of structure. When you make a four-door convertible, even more of the structure goes away, and the car would flex a lot,” said Ed Welburn, General Motors’s vice president of global design and who oversaw the Cadillac Ciel four-door convertible concept’s development, which is why converting a sedan into a convertible isn’t more common.

NCE, however, reassures its customers that structural stability is a top priority. The company says it maintains rigidity by fully restructuring or reinforcing the body of the cars it converts.

The Tesla Model 3 convertible conversion takes two to three months to complete.

There are seven stages to complete: stripping the interior, restructuring and reinforcing the body, designing and cutting the body, designing the convertible component, upholstering the top fabric, water testing, and finally road testing.

The conversion isn’t cheap. On top of the Model 3 donor car – which you’ll have to provide yourself – NCE charges $29,500 for the manual top and $39,500 for the electronically powered top.

Yet, if that doesn’t deter you, hit up Newport Convertible Engineering. The company can also convert a Tesla Model S, too, if that’s more your speed.