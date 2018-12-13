A quirky French SUV you’ve probably never heard of has a dashboard strikingly similar to the one in Tesla’s Model 3 — take a look

By
Matthew DeBord, Business Insider US
Tesla-like.

Tesla-like.
Citroen

  • The Tesla Model 3 is famous for its minimal interior and single, central touchscreen.
  • Other automakers are moving the same direction as Tesla with their designs.
  • They aren’t common in the US, but I found a very Model 3-esque setup in a Citroën C4 Cactus in Rome.
  • The Citroën C4 Cactus is a quirky French compact crossover SUV.

The reaction that a lot of people have when they first slip into a Tesla Model 3 is one of mild shock that there isn’t an instrument panel, nor much in the way of controls – just a large, central touchscreen that pretty much runs everything.

Revolutionary? Sort of.

Minimizing visual instrumentation and in-car controls isn’t new, but Tesla has taken it to an extreme.

Other automakers have also taken the plunge. I was reminded of this recently when I visited Rome, rented a car, and wound up at a Citroën dealership. Citroën, in case you were wondering, is a French carmaker that’s been around since the early 20th century and has created some iconic vehicles, most famously the DS, which arrived in the mid-1950s.

Citroën now sells a variety of modern vehicles, and one of the more interesting is the C4 Cactus, a small crossover SUV that has rubbery pillows on its sides, intended to alleviate scratches.

I didn’t rent one of these in Italy, but while I was waiting around at the dealership for a ride to an airport hotel after I returned my car, I checked out a bunch of vehicles I never see in the US. The C4 Cactus stood out. And it wasn’t just because of the padded sides.

Here’s a closer look at the C4 Cactus and other Tesla Model 3-esque minimalist interiors.

The Tesla Model 3! I reviewed the car a few months back.

source
Matthew DeBord/BI

The Model 3’s interior is insanely minimal. Almost no knobs or buttons, with the majority of functions handled by the center touchscreen.

source
Matthew DeBord/BI

Personally, I liked it. Takes some getting used to, but after a few days, you wonder why other vehicles are such buttonfests.

source
Matthew DeBord/BI

On to Rome!

source
Matthew DeBord/BI

Here’s the C4 Cactus. The Citroën badge is legendary: It’s a “double chevron” and is a reference to the teeth of an innovative gear designed by founder Andre Citroën.

source
Matthew DeBord/BI

Inside, you find a pair of screens, one for the instrument panel and one for infotainment.

source
Matthew DeBord/BI

Here’s the Citroen center screen in action.

source
Citroen

It’s got Apple CarPlay!

source
Citroen

In practice, they’re about as close to the Model 3’s setup as you can get in a modern automobile. I wasn’t able to try them out, but they signal a clear trend. In the coming years, look for other carmakers to follow Tesla’s lead and ditch the buttons and dials!

Tesla-like.

source
Citroen

For example, the Volvo XC40 (along with other current Volvo’s on the market) makes use of the automaker’s Sensus system, which features a large central touchscreen. The XC40 still has a traditional instrument panel, however.

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Toyota Prius has also put the digital panel in the middle of the dash, but it’s not a touchscreen.

source
Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

For now, if I want Tesla-level commitment to screen overs gauges, I guess I’ll have to head for Europe.

source
Matthew DeBord/BI