A quirky French SUV you’ve probably never heard of has a dashboard strikingly similar to the one in Tesla’s Model 3 — take a look

- source
- Citroen
- The Tesla Model 3 is famous for its minimal interior and single, central touchscreen.
- Other automakers are moving the same direction as Tesla with their designs.
- They aren’t common in the US, but I found a very Model 3-esque setup in a Citroën C4 Cactus in Rome.
- The Citroën C4 Cactus is a quirky French compact crossover SUV.
The reaction that a lot of people have when they first slip into a Tesla Model 3 is one of mild shock that there isn’t an instrument panel, nor much in the way of controls – just a large, central touchscreen that pretty much runs everything.
Revolutionary? Sort of.
Minimizing visual instrumentation and in-car controls isn’t new, but Tesla has taken it to an extreme.
Other automakers have also taken the plunge. I was reminded of this recently when I visited Rome, rented a car, and wound up at a Citroën dealership. Citroën, in case you were wondering, is a French carmaker that’s been around since the early 20th century and has created some iconic vehicles, most famously the DS, which arrived in the mid-1950s.
Read more: I drove a $29,000 Honda Insight hybrid to see how it stacks up against the mighty Toyota Prius – here’s what I discovered.
Citroën now sells a variety of modern vehicles, and one of the more interesting is the C4 Cactus, a small crossover SUV that has rubbery pillows on its sides, intended to alleviate scratches.
I didn’t rent one of these in Italy, but while I was waiting around at the dealership for a ride to an airport hotel after I returned my car, I checked out a bunch of vehicles I never see in the US. The C4 Cactus stood out. And it wasn’t just because of the padded sides.
Here’s a closer look at the C4 Cactus and other Tesla Model 3-esque minimalist interiors.
The Tesla Model 3! I reviewed the car a few months back.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Read the review.
The Model 3’s interior is insanely minimal. Almost no knobs or buttons, with the majority of functions handled by the center touchscreen.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Personally, I liked it. Takes some getting used to, but after a few days, you wonder why other vehicles are such buttonfests.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
On to Rome!
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Here’s the C4 Cactus. The Citroën badge is legendary: It’s a “double chevron” and is a reference to the teeth of an innovative gear designed by founder Andre Citroën.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Inside, you find a pair of screens, one for the instrument panel and one for infotainment.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Here’s the Citroen center screen in action.
- source
- Citroen
It’s got Apple CarPlay!
- source
- Citroen
In practice, they’re about as close to the Model 3’s setup as you can get in a modern automobile. I wasn’t able to try them out, but they signal a clear trend. In the coming years, look for other carmakers to follow Tesla’s lead and ditch the buttons and dials!
- source
- Citroen
For example, the Volvo XC40 (along with other current Volvo’s on the market) makes use of the automaker’s Sensus system, which features a large central touchscreen. The XC40 still has a traditional instrument panel, however.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
The Toyota Prius has also put the digital panel in the middle of the dash, but it’s not a touchscreen.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/Business Insider
For now, if I want Tesla-level commitment to screen overs gauges, I guess I’ll have to head for Europe.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI