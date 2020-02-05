Watch the moment a Tesla Model 3’s camera catches a man peeing on another Model 3 across the street

caption A frame from a video filmed by a Tesla Model 3. source YouTube/Tom Last

A Tesla Model 3 recorded a man peeing on another Model 3 across the street.

The video was captured with Tesla’s Sentry Mode feature.

Sentry Mode uses a vehicle’s cameras to observe its surroundings when the owner is away.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A man in London was caught peeing on a Tesla Model 3 sedan by another Model 3 parked across the street.

A 34-second video of the incident uploaded to YouTube on Monday shows the man circling the car while urinating on it. The incident took place at 3:40 am on a Saturday, according to the YouTube user who posted the video.

The Model 3 that recorded the video had Tesla‘s Sentry Mode feature activated according to the YouTube user. Introduced in 2019, the feature acts as an advanced alarm system for Tesla vehicles. When the owner is away, it will use the vehicle’s cameras to observe its surroundings.

If it detects what it considers a serious threat, it will sound the vehicle’s alarm, turn on its touchscreen, and play music at full volume. It will then send an alert to the owner’s phone and record a video of the incident that the owner can download.

Tesla owners have used Sentry Mode and their dashboard cameras to post a variety of videos showing other drivers and pedestrians colliding with or vandalizing their vehicles.

Are you a Tesla owner with a Sentry Mode video you’d like to share, or a current or former Tesla employee with an opinion about what it’s like to work at the company? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com. You can also reach out on Signal at 646-768-4712 or email this reporter’s encrypted address at mmatousek@protonmail.com.