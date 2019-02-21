- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- Consumer Reports no longer recommends Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan, the publication said on Thursday.
- The vehicle lost its recommendation due to feedback from Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey.
- Consumer Reports subscribers cited problems with the Model 3‘s door handles, loose interior trim and molding, paint defects, and cracked windows.
- Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but the automaker told Consumer Reports that it has fixed the issues cited by Consumer Reports subscribers.
Consumer Reports no longer recommends Tesla’s Model 3 sedan, the publication said on Thursday.
The vehicle lost its recommendation due to feedback from Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey. Consumer Reports subscribers cited problems with the Model 3’s door handles, loose interior trim and molding, paint defects, and cracked windows. The Model 3 now has an overall vehicle score of 65 out of 100 points, and a predicted reliability rating of two out of five points.
In addition to the Model 3, Consumer Reports does not recommend Tesla’s Model S sedan or Model X SUV. It previously recommended the Model S sedan, but the vehicle also lost that recommendation due to reliability issues.
Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but the automaker told Consumer Reports that it has fixed the Model 3 issues cited by Consumer Reports subscribers.
Read more: Tesla is bleeding executives, and experts say it may create problems for the company
Tesla’s vehicles have received a wide range of feedback from Consumer Reports and its subscribers. The automaker placed 19th among 33 brands in the publications 2019 overall ranking of auto brands, and has topped the publication’s ranking of the most satisfying auto brands for three consecutive years. But Tesla was rated 27th of 28 brands in the publication’s 2019 ranking of the most reliable auto brands, and Consumer Reports placed the Model X among its 10 least reliable vehicles.
The Model 3 topped Consumer Reports’ 2019 owner satisfaction ranking for cars, and the publication has complimented the vehicle’s handling and acceleration, while criticizing its touchscreen-based controls, ride stiffness, and rear seat comfort.
- Read more:
- Tesla slumps after Consumer Reports says it will no longer recommend the Model 3 due to ‘reliability issues’
- Amazon’s investment in an electric truck company could spell doom for Tesla’s dominance, a widely followed Wall Street analyst says
- Elon Musk said Tesla will make 500,000 cars this year – and then immediately backtracked
- Tesla’s top lawyer is leaving the company after two months – here are all the key names who have departed in recent months