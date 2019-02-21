caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Consumer Reports no longer recommends Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan, the publication said on Thursday.

The vehicle lost its recommendation due to feedback from Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey.

Consumer Reports subscribers cited problems with the Model 3‘s door handles, loose interior trim and molding, paint defects, and cracked windows.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but the automaker told Consumer Reports that it has fixed the issues cited by Consumer Reports subscribers.

The vehicle lost its recommendation due to feedback from Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey. Consumer Reports subscribers cited problems with the Model 3’s door handles, loose interior trim and molding, paint defects, and cracked windows. The Model 3 now has an overall vehicle score of 65 out of 100 points, and a predicted reliability rating of two out of five points.

In addition to the Model 3, Consumer Reports does not recommend Tesla’s Model S sedan or Model X SUV. It previously recommended the Model S sedan, but the vehicle also lost that recommendation due to reliability issues.

Tesla’s vehicles have received a wide range of feedback from Consumer Reports and its subscribers. The automaker placed 19th among 33 brands in the publications 2019 overall ranking of auto brands, and has topped the publication’s ranking of the most satisfying auto brands for three consecutive years. But Tesla was rated 27th of 28 brands in the publication’s 2019 ranking of the most reliable auto brands, and Consumer Reports placed the Model X among its 10 least reliable vehicles.

The Model 3 topped Consumer Reports’ 2019 owner satisfaction ranking for cars, and the publication has complimented the vehicle’s handling and acceleration, while criticizing its touchscreen-based controls, ride stiffness, and rear seat comfort.