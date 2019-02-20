Tesla’s Model 3 was named the most satisfying car by Consumer Reports

caption The Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Consumer Reports has named Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan the most satisfying car.

Survey respondents rated their vehicles based on their driving experience, value, comfort, styling, audio, and climate systems.

Out of a possible 100 points, the Model 3 received 99 points for its driving experience, 84 points for comfort, and 67 points for value.

Tesla‘s Model S sedan also made the publication’s top-10 list, ranking fifth.

The list was compiled based on survey data from the owners of over 500,000 vehicles. Respondents rated their vehicles based on their driving experience, value, comfort, styling, audio, and climate systems. Out of a possible 100 points, the Model 3 received 99 points for its driving experience, 84 points for comfort, and 67 points for value. Ninety-two percent of respondents said they would buy the Model 3 again.

The following vehicles made the top-10:

1. Tesla Model 3

2. Porsche 911

3. Genesis G90

4. Chevrolet Corvette

5. Tesla Model S

6. Toyota Avalon

7. Kia Stinger

8. Chevrolet Bolt

9. Toyota Prius

10. Dodge Challenger

Tesla’s vehicles have received a wide range of feedback from Consumer Reports and its subscribers. The automaker has topped the publication’s ranking of the most satisfying auto brands for three consecutive years, but was rated 27th of 29 brands in the publication’s 2018 ranking of the most reliable auto brands. The publication said the Model 3 was reported to have average reliability and placed Tesla’s Model X SUV among its 10 least reliable vehicles.

Consumer Reports gave the Model 3 its “Recommended Buy” rating in 2018 after Tesla released a software update that addressed the publication’s issues with the vehicle’s braking distance. Consumer Reports has complimented the vehicle’s handling and acceleration, while criticizing its touchscreen-based controls, ride stiffness, and rear seat comfort.

The Model 3 is the only Tesla vehicle that Consumer Reports recommends. It previously recommended the Model S, but the vehicle lost that recommendation due to reliability issues, the publication said.

