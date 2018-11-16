Tesla customers in China can now order the Model 3

caption Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chinese customers are now able to order Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan, according to the automaker’s Chinese website.

A translated version of the website says Model 3 deliveries will begin for Chinese customers in 2019.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday via Twitter that deliveries to China will start in March or April.

Musk also said Thursday on Twitter that Tesla will use “dedicated roll-on, roll-off fast ships” to transport vehicles to Europe and Asia during the first quarter of 2019.

“Major focus on minimizing time from factory to new owner,” Musk added. “Did not fully appreciate the working capital impact until recently.”

The European and Chinese markets are expected to be important sources of growth for Model 3 sales. Musk said during the automaker’s third-quarter earnings call in October that he expected the global demand for the Model 3 to reach 500,000 to one million vehicles per year in the long term. Tesla had delivered 82,687 Model 3s this year through September.

Tesla plans to build factories in China and Europe to increase its production capacity and ease delivery logistics for foreign customers as it plans to introduce a crossover SUV, semi truck, pickup truck, and a new version of its Roadster sports car in the coming years. The automaker has said it plans to begin parts of Model 3 production at its upcoming Shanghai factory in 2019.

While Tesla has not announced the site of its European factory, Musk said in June that Germany is one of the automaker’s preferred locations.

