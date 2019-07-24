A Tesla driver parked his Model 3 on a stranger’s lawn in Florida and left the car plugged in at the house for 12 hours

caption A Tesla Model 3. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A Tesla Model 3 owner in Florida parked his car on a stranger’s lawn and left it plugged into the person’s home for over 12 hours, the ABC affiliate WPBF reported.

The homeowner, Phil Fraumeni, said the vehicle’s owner told him it ran of battery the previous night as he was driving to visit a friend nearby.

Fraumeni did not press charges and or ask the vehicle’s owner to pay for the electricity used, WPBF reported.

A Tesla Model 3 owner in Florida parked his car on a stranger’s lawn and left it plugged into the person’s home for over 12 hours, the ABC affiliate WPBF reported on Tuesday.

The station did not specify the vehicle’s model, but it appears to be a Model 3 based on photos shown during its segment on the incident.

The homeowner, Phil Fraumeni, said he was told early on Friday to move his car from his lawn. He told WPBF that he went outside to find the car parked on the lawn and sidewalk with an extension cord running from an outlet on his home.

He called the police a few hours later, and officers determined the vehicle was not stolen, according to the WPBF report. He told the station that the vehicle’s owner arrived later and said it ran out of battery the previous night as he was driving to visit a friend nearby, so he started charging it around midnight.

Fraumeni did not press charges or ask the owner to pay for the electricity used to charge the vehicle, WPBF reported.

